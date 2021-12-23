ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Watch live: Psaki holds press briefing

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkxiZ_0dUWhTh800

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a press briefing Thursday afternoon at the White House.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

Watch the live video above.

Comments / 1

Related
YubaNet

Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Senator Manchin reversing his position on Build Back Better

December 19, 2021 – Senator Manchin’s comments this morning on FOX are at odds with his discussions this week with the President, with White House staff, and with his own public utterances. Weeks ago, Senator Manchin committed to the President, at his home in Wilmington, to support the Build Back Better framework that the President then subsequently announced. Senator Manchin pledged repeatedly to negotiate on finalizing that framework “in good faith.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Fox News

Speaker Pelosi holds weekly press conference

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

White House clears press from Biden conference

President Biden’s administration continued to show its difficult relationship with the press on Monday. Biden took calls from governors to discuss ongoing efforts to combat rising COVID-19 cases due to the new omicron variant. After speaking with the governors, Biden addressed White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients as to whether the governors had questions.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Hill

The Hill

425K+
Followers
51K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy