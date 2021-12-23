Watch live: Psaki holds press briefing
White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a press briefing Thursday afternoon at the White House.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.
Watch the live video above.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a press briefing Thursday afternoon at the White House.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.https://thehill.com/
Comments / 1