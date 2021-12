The holidays can be a time of great joy and celebration, but for some it can be a time of stress, anxiety, sadness or loneliness. And while you can’t always control what happens around you, you can control how you react to it. Certainly, there are wonderful acts of kindness and generosity being done everywhere. At the same time, there are global events like Covid-19, local events like the recent devastating tornadoes, or long-standing family tension and conflict that can make life feel especially hard this time of year.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO