ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sundance Film Festival To Enforce Reduced Theater Capacities, Require Boosters In Response To Omicron Surge

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u80IQ_0dUWhJ7600

As the Sundance Film Festival anticipates many returning in-person for their 2022 hybrid event, organizers are taking extra safety precautions with the latest headlines of Omicron , one of which is reduced capacities at movie theaters, screening rooms and festival-sponsored events.

In addition, no concessions will be sold or consumed at theater venues so as to provide a situation where moviegoers keep their masks on during all screenings.

These new guidelines for Sundance are similar to what TIFF was enforcing back in September: Their theaters operated with reduced seating and popcorn, soda, candy etc weren’t sold. Sundance hasn’t specified a specific percentage on theater and screening room capacities as it will be in response to the severity of the variant at the time of the event which runs from Jan. 20-30. Even if Utah movie theaters are operating at 100% capacity, if the location is screening any Sundance titles, those cinemas will adhere to the fest’s reduced attendance Covid policies.

Sundance-operated non-theater venues will also have reduced capacity for public programming at The Craft, The Filmmaker Lodge, The Box and The Shop with food and beverages not permitted Sponsored lounges will determine their own capacity and safety requirements, however, we’ve been told it’s likely they’ll abide by Sundance’s suggested policies.

Sundance’s updated safety measures for the 2022 edition come as many Hollywood events in the next month are either postponing (i.e. the Critics Choice Awards, Book of Boba Fett premiere, AFI Luncheon) or simply canceling (the BAFTA tea, Palm Springs Film Festival in-person awards gala).

As previously reported, Sundance will be hybrid, with a virtual component for the second year in a row during Covid.

While Sundance already had a strict in-person mask and vaccination policy in place, as of today, they’re requiring boosters for all in-person attendees (employees, volunteers, contractors, general public, artists, partners, press, and industry) who are eligible and for who the CDC recommends, currently everyone 16 and older. Currently, fully vaccinated is defined as two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19, Moderna), a single dose of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine, or following the protocol for other WHO-approved vaccines.

Testing requirements were added, requiring community members (employees, volunteers, artists, press and industry) to show a negative test completed within 48 hours prior to arriving at the Festival, with additional testing requirements for those attending private gatherings of artists taking part in Q&A’s or press activities and lines. Sundance Institute will offer free testing to all participants and community members at specific hubs located around the Park City event. Employees, volunteers and onsite contractors are required to test at check-in, midway through the fest, but encouraged to test every 48 hours throughout the event. Both PCR and rapid antigen tests will be offered and accepted as proof of a COVID-19 test. Additionally, any FDA-approved COVID-19 test that displays a valid date and time of test taken and valid lab result will be accepted.

Vaccination and booster verification, for those eligible, need to be shown on site at a vaccine verification and testing hub and once shown, each participant will be provided a wristband that will need to be worn at all times. Sundance Institute has partnered with PandemSafe and will offer free vaccine verification to all employees, volunteers, artists, filmmakers, press and industry, contractors, and general attendees. Individuals will upload their vax cards into the PandemSafe portal, via a link sent to their email. This email will be generated when an individual purchases a ticket, or it will be available on the Sundance website under the How to Fest section beginning Jan. 6. The PandemSafe team will verify the uploaded card within 1-2 days from upload prior to the Festival and 2-4 hours during the Festival and in return, the individual will be sent a QR code. This code will allow users to get a verification wristband when they come to the Festival. Alternatively, attendees may show a paper vaccination card at a vaccine vaccination and testing hub in order to obtain a wristband.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Kings Of Napa’ Bows Official Trailer And Key Art For New OWN Drama

A first look at the new series The Kings of Napa is out, spotlighting the drama before its season premiere on January 11 at 8 PM ET/PT on OWN. The Kings of Napa is from writer and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker) and Warner Bros. Television. The series details the drama at the House of Kings vineyard in Napa. California, owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status land them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Critics Choice Awards Postponed Due To Covid Concerns; New Date TBA; Motion Picture Academy Postpones Theatre Re-Openings

The Critics Choice Association announced today the postponement of its  27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which were to be presented on January 9. Here is the statement: “After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022. We are in constant communication with LA County Health Officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host...
MOVIES
Deadline

Slamdance Shifts Dates And Moves To All-Virtual Edition For 2022 As Covid Grows

The Slamdance Film Festival has pushed back its 2022 start date by a week and eliminated in-person plans for its annual indie-focused fest, becoming the latest industry event to pull back in the face of the rising omicron variant of Covid. Slamdance had been schedule to run January 20-23 as a hybrid event in Park City but will now kick off January 27-February 6. Organizers said Thursday that its screenings, events and live Q&As will now shift to virtual presentations. “Although we are disappointed that we won’t be able to participate in the communal, in-person experience, we know we can create a...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Syracuse.com

Watch out: CNY screenwriter’s movie enters Sundance Film Festival competition

Central New York screenwriter Zack Ford’s new movie, “Watcher,” has officially entered the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The film will premiere at Sundance in January and compete with upcoming films starring big names like John Boyega (”892″), Dakota Johnson (”Cha Cha Real Smooth”), Karen Gillan (”Dual”), Regina Hall (”Master”), Michelle Monaghan (”Nanny”) and Keke Palmer (”Alice”).
MOVIES
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie Film Selected for Sundance Film Festival

The fact that so many movies and television shows are being filmed here in the Hudson Valley is already a reason for us to be proud. But when one of those movies gets selected to be part of one the most prestigious film festivals in the world, that’s a reason to be even more proud. Right now, we Hudson Valley residents can be even more proud.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Sundance FF 2022

PARK CITY: The Hungarian feature film Gentle by László Csuja and Anna Nemes, and Romanian short film Love Stories on the Move by Carina-Gabriela Dașoveanu have been selected to compete at the Sundance Film Festival, whose hybrid 45th edition will take place in person and online 20-30 January 2022.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Sundance Institute#Theaters#Omicron#Tiff#The Critics Choice Awards#Afi Luncheon
orcasound.com

MUBI Highlights the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022 Program

Plus, First Films First series returns to kickoff 2022, a Fellini double bill, newly restored films by Nouchka van Brakel, and New Voices in Georgian Cinema. MUBI, the global distributor and curated film streaming service, has revealed its lineup for January 2022 including premieres, double bills, and exclusive releases. Prepare...
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

Sundance Requiring Booster Shots to Attend

UPDATE: Just as this article went live, Sundance announced new measures for in-person attendees; you will need a third booster shot of the vaccine, capacity will be reduced to 50% and no snacks will be eaten or drunk during screenings. Are organizers being stubborn? Don’t get me wrong, I truly...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
seattlepi.com

Capri Hollywood Film Festival Navigates Omicron Variant While Expanding Festivities

For its upcoming 26th edition the Capri Hollywood Intl. Film Festival, dedicated to launching Oscar hopefuls and establishing a creative and business bridgehead between Hollywood and Italy’s film and showbiz communities, is countering the Omicron variant by expanding its venues beyond the “blue island” off the coast of Naples.
MOVIES
lawrencekstimes.com

Lineup announced for Sundance Film Festival screenings in Lawrence

The Sundance Film Festival and Wichita’s mama.film will bring world premieres of comedies, period pieces, dramas and documentaries to Liberty Hall next month as part of the Sundance Satellite Screen program. Running Jan. 28-30, Lawrence is one of only seven locations nationwide selected as part of the program, which...
LAWRENCE, KS
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita International Film Festival Brings Art To Life At Local Theaters

The first annual Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) brought filmmakers from around the world to share their works in Santa Clarita this December. The December 9-12 festival’s opening night was hosted at the brand new Laemmle Theatre in Old Town Newhall, with the remainder of the festival hosted a short drive away at the Valencia Regal Edwards Theater.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Januscary Film Festival brings winter chills to Pittsburgh's Harris Theater

Usually, the scariest thing about January is getting the Christmas credit card bill. To kick off 2022, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will offer more chills and thrills with the Januscary Film Festival, which will feature six new and classic horror films screening at the Harris Theater in downtown Pittsburgh. “Most...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Deadline

National Board Of Review Postpones Annual Gala Due To Omicron

The National Board of Review said today that it has postponed its annual Gala, which was set for January 11 in New York City. NBR is the latest awards gala to postpone during Oscar season due to the rising Omicron variant alongside New York Film Critics Circle, Critics Choice Awards and AFI Luncheon. The Palm Springs International Film Festival also canceled its awards gala. NBR President Annie Schulhof said, “Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our guests, members and community, we have made the decision to postpone the NBR’s annual Awards Gala. We look forward...
FESTIVAL
Deadline

Neon’s ‘Memoria’ Reports First-Day Grosses At IFC Center; On To Other (Still Unspecified) Markets In 2022 With Exclusive One-Week Runs

Memoria took in $6,797 on one screen Sunday, the first day of the first week exclusive engagement for the Neon film starring Tilda Swinton. It will play the IFC Center in New York City through Saturday, January 1. That’s the start of a cross-country tour in an unusual release strategy the distributor and the film’s director Apichatpong Weerasethakul announced in October for the Cannes Jury Prize winner and New York Film Festival selection. It is also the Colombian entry for the International Feature Film Oscar. Swinton plays Jessica, a woman who travels from Scotland to Bogotá to visit her sister. There, she’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sony Pictures Classics, UAR Upbeat On ‘Parallel Mothers’ Open, ‘Licorice Pizza’ Expansion Amid Omicron – Specialty Box Office

Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers opened to an estimated $41,076 this weekend on three screens for a PSA of $13,692 over three days. Distributor Sony Pictures Classics co-president Michael Barker calls that cume conservative, anticipating $42-$43K for the Penelope Cruz-starrer that he said has been attracting a diverse new audience to Almodóvar, including younger moviegoers. “We’re thrilled with the opening. This last week has been really nerve-racking. We didn’t know what to expect. They were closing down live theater, restaurants in my neighborhood were closing on certain days,” Barker said. He attributed the solid showing amid Omicron headwinds to a combination of great...
MOVIES
Deadline

2021 Film Festival Gallery: Spike Lee’s Cannes Gaffe, Julia Ducournau’s Historic Triumph & ‘Belfast’ Tops TIFF

Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, it was a year of highlights from film festivals around the world. Who could forget Spike Lee’s now-infamous moment when he accidentally revealed this year’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner early after a translation mix-up? How about Titane director Julia Ducournau making history as the first woman to win the top Cannes prize solo? (Jane Campion, the only other female director to win the Palme, shared her prize with Chen Kaige in 1993.) Once again, Covid reared its ugly head, disrupting events throughout the year. Some fests were forced to go entirely online, while others held physical editions but were limited in their ability to invite talent due to travel restrictions. Cannes remained steadfast in its determination to hold an in-person event, eventually taking place in July. Considering the circumstances, proceedings ran impressively smoothly, even if the saliva-based daily Covid testing was off-putting for some. Venice and Toronto were also held physically, albeit with smaller attendances than usual, setting the stage for the awards race that is raging now. Click on the photo at the top of this post to scroll through the gallery. Here’s to a 2022 packed with more film festival thrills and spills.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy