ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Roger Stone reportedly selling Trump autographed 1990s magazine cover as NFT to pay legal bills

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2Fb5_0dUWhDok00

Trump ally Roger Stone has reportedly put a 1990s real estate magazine cover up for auction as an “ NFT ” in an apparent fundraising attempt.

The 69-year-old, and a long time associate of the former US president, has described the 1990s magazine cover as an item that “ Donald Trump loves” and which also features his autograph.

He confirmed the bid was his on Wednesday, with Politico reportedly unable to confirm the authenticity of the Trump signature. Neither was it clear when the magazine was published.

Mr Stone told the news site he believed it was “indeed real” and that Mr Trump had signed the front page featuring his own face in 1999.

He allegedly wrote in a message to Mr Stone: “To Roger: You are the greatest”.

The magazine is an edition of Real Estate – New York, and advertises a feature that was titled: “Exclusive: Trump’s most successful deal of the 90s”.

As Politico reported, the magazine cover will be sold as a non-fungible token, or NFT, which is a form of digital file or token that is not interchangeable. As of Thursday, however, no bids had been made.

It appears on bidding website Handbid.com , and says that a physical copy will also be released if bids on the item reach $200,000 (£149,00), as well as a “one of only one” digital copy, or “NFT”.

Mr Stone, who was pardoned by Trump for lying to Congress about Russia’s alleged involvement in the 2016 US presidential election, added in an email to Politico that he is facing “formidable” legal fees.

That comes amid legal challenges related to his alleged role in the 6 January riot on the US Capitol.

He said: “The cost of defending myself in 6 remaining merit-less but sensationalised harassment civil suits and the J-6 [January 6th] Witchhunt [means[ my legal expenses are formidable.

Mr Stone added that the “cancer therapies not covered by insurance for my wife are also not inexpensive”.

He told Congress earlier this month that the was asserting his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, rather than testifying in front of the House committee investigating what happened that day. It meanwhile accuses him of fundraising for a “Stop the Steal” rally that took place prior to the attack.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Roger Stone Is Desperate for Cash and Still Selling Autographed Rocks

Last-minute holiday shoppers can breathe easy: Roger Stone’s one-day auction of rocks, NFTs, and private phone calls with his friends has been extended indefinitely. Stone, a longtime GOP operator and friend of Donald Trump, was subpoenaed last month for documents and testimony related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Separately, he is facing a federal lawsuit over an alleged $2 million in unpaid taxes. This month, Stone announced that he’d be auctioning off personal memorabilia from noon to midnight on Dec. 19. With items unsold, he says he’s extending his sale of autographed rocks and pictures of Trump.
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

Roger Stone becomes the third Trump insider to plead the Fifth

It was nearly two weeks ago when Republican operative Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to Donald Trump, said he'd invoke his Fifth Amendment rights instead of cooperating with the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. But in practical terms, he still had to show up and plead the Fifth while sitting down with investigators.
POTUS
MSNBC

RNC spending on Trump's legal bills starts to look even worse

Just eight months into Donald Trump's term, the public learned that the Republican National Committee was helping pay the then-president's legal bills as part of the investigation into the Russia scandal. As Rachel noted on the show at the time, no other American president had ever used donor money this way.
POTUS
MSNBC

Republican Party helping Trump pay his personal legal bills: WaPo

Rachel Maddow shares reporting from the Washington Post that the Republican Party is helping Donald Trump pay the legal bills for investigations into his personal business, even though Trump has amassed a fortune in political donations that he could spend on anything, including his own legal bills or the legal bills of his supporters that are being prosecuted for attacking the U.S. Capitol.Dec. 17, 2021.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WALA-TV FOX10

Roger Stone says he invoked 5th Amendment at Jan. 6 deposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone says he has asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in an interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Stone -- who was convicted in 2019 of lying to Congress, but subsequently pardoned by Trump -- told...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Stone
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Roger Stone bucks Jan. 6th investigation

Roger Stone appeared before the House January 6th Select Committee to comply with a subpoena. But the Trump ally didn’t answer any questions, rather pleading the 5th to everything that was asked. Legal analyst Barbara McQuade explains.Dec. 18, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
iheart.com

Roger Stone Invokes Fifth Amendment In January 6th Meeting

Former Trump ally Roger Stone is using his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself during a meeting with the House committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riot. Stone told reporters he hadn't done anything wrong, but used the Fifth Amendment for every question because he believed House Democrats had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

MAGA operative under fire: Roger Stone takes 5th in riot probe

Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone pled the fifth in a closed-door hearing before the January 6th Committee, refusing to answer questions about his attendance at pro-Trump rallies in D.C. the day before the insurrection. Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell is now appearing to reverse course on the probe and saying its findings are “something the public needs to know.” Dec. 18, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Roger Stone Stonewalls Congressional Committee On Capitol Riots

Roger Stone stonewalls a Congressional committee investigating the Capitol riots. Appearing before the House Select Committee investigating the chaos at the Capitol last January, longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone invokes his 5th Amendment right---refusing to answer any questions about the insurrection. He says he simply doesn't trust the Democrats. Stone says any implication he knew about or was involved in any way whatsoever is false. The House has voted to recommend former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon be held in contempt of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Nft#Real Estate#Handbid Com
The Independent

Man who interrupted son’s call with Biden to say ‘Let’s go Brandon’ says he is being attacked for an ‘innocent jest’

The Oregon father who interrupted a Christmas Eve phone call from President Joe Biden with a phrase meant to stand for a vulgar insult is now complaining about the criticism he has received since the incident. On Friday, Jared Schmeck and his children were connected with Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden after he dialed the phone number for the North American Aerospace Defence Command’s long-running Santa Tracker hotline. Norad’s Santa Tracker, a volunteer-run effort that purports to track the jolly toy delivery man’s airborne sleigh as he makes his way around the world each Christmas Eve, has in...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

GOP House candidate suggests executing top US general on television

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has suggested that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should face a court-martial and be executed on live television if found guilty. Noah Malgeri, a GOP candidate from Nevada with a law degree from George Washington University, made the comments about Gen Mark Milley in a Facebook Live interview with Veterans in Politics, a right-leaning organisation whose website displays members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group posing on its homepage. Mr Malgeri himself is a US Army veteran.“We don’t need a congressional commission to investigate the crimes of Mark...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

402K+
Followers
149K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy