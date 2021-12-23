ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Indianapolis Colts send league-leading 7 players to Pro Bowl

By Daniel Bradley
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts had a league-leading seven players selected for the Pro Bowl.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Colts will send three offensive players (running back Jonathan Taylor, center Ryan Kelly and guard Quenton Nelson), three defensive players (defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II) and one special teams player (long snapper Luke Rhodes).

The seven Pro Bowlers are the most for the Colts since 2014.

The Colts — winners of five of their past six games — are 8-6 this season and currently occupy the AFC’s fifth playoff spot. They will travel to Arizona to play the Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

The Pro Bowl will be played Feb. 6, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Sporting News

Colts vs. Cardinals final score, results: Indianapolis bolsters playoff hopes with win over Arizona

With an impressive 22-16 road win over the Cardinals, the Colts are now a near-lock to reach the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts capture their sixth victory in their last seven games. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton combined for 12 catches, 133 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued what has been a spectacular season, racking up 27 carries and 108 rushing yards.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Live updates: Depleted, battered Colts beat Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts are suddenly way shorthanded as they take on the Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 16 action.  Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard, who were just named to the Pro Bowl, are among the additions to the COVID-19 list in recent days. The Colts are also missing offensive linemen Mark Glowinski (COVID) and Ryan Kelly (personal), and more.  ...
