Tallahassee Fire Department responds to early morning fire on Capitola Road early Thursday

The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a structural fire early Thursday morning.

According to the Tallahassee Fire Department, one of its units was dispatched to the 10000 block of Capitola Road at 2:57 a.m.

When the crew arrived at the scene, it found a residential structure with heavy fire located in a bedroom.

The fire had spread to the attic and was venting through the roof.

The TFD report notes first arriving units quickly made an attack to extinguish the fire and search for occupants.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damages are estimated to be around $65,000.

The Tallahassee Fire Department was assisted by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the Chaires-Capitola Volunteers, Talquin Electric and Leon County Emergency Medical Services.

TFD stressed smoke alarms can provide the early warning necessary to escape a deadly fire.

TFD says it will provide two residential smoke alarms at no cost to homeowners who are either physically or financially unable to purchase or install their own smoke alarms. Requests can be made online through the Smoke Alarm Request Form at Talgov.com/Fire or by calling 850-891-6600.