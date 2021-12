[There are spoilers ahead for the season 2 finale of Emily in Paris. Continue at your own risk!]. The love triangle in the middle of Emily in Paris has kept viewers (okay, me) on the edge of their seats. Season 1 ended with a big "oh, shit," moment as Emily betrayed her friend Camille and slept with Gabriel. In all fairness, she thought they had broken up, but when it's revealed that Gabriel is staying in Paris and therefore he and Camille didn't have to split, it sets season 2 up for a confusing hot mess. And in the final scene of season 2, where we see Camille and Gabriel get back together just as Emily is ready to tell Gabriel she loves him, is jaws-on-the-floor levels of wild.

