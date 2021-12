Several other research firms also recently commented on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.19.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO