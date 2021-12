MIAMI – Today, Flair Airlines (F8), one of Canada’s ultra-low-cost carriers, announced the future addition of 14 Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to their fleet. The company will be leasing these aircraft from 777 Partners in addition to unnamed leasing companies. The addition of these aircraft will bring the company’s fleet total to 30 aircraft by the end of 2023, bringing the airline within 40% of its expansion goal of 50 aircraft in its fleet, dubbed F50. The ULCC is aiming to reach this goal by the end of 2025.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 DAYS AGO