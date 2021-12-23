ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Gina Kirschenheiter Launches A Skincare Line

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jjh4O_0dUWgOCq00

There are certain things that we can just expect Real Housewives stars to do at this point. They will wear the “CHA” “NEL” earrings at one point, sometimes spelled backward *cough cough* Luann de Lesseps. They will pursue a side hustle on Cameo, because why wouldn’t you make money sending glorified Snapchats? And, at least it feels like, they will start a beauty line at some point. It just comes with the territory.

We’ve seen Real Housewives stars across the board fall victim to this pattern. OGs like Dina Manzo of Real Housewives of New Jersey or Vicki Gunvalson of Real Housewives of Orange County have started skincare lines . Newbies such as Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Whitney Rose have skincare lines. I cannot forget Simply Ageless by Ramona Singer, because the Real Housewives of New York had to monetize her Benjamin Button syndrome.

The newest RHOC star to join the club is none other than Gina Kirschenheiter . Yes, the business bug has bit Heather Dubrow’s new little sidekick. Gina is living her best life these days, and I’m loving the journey for her. She’ll always be on the right side of history when it comes to her feuds with the likes of Braunwyn Windham Burke or Kelly Dodd , so she’s good in my book.

Gina made the announcement on Instagram that she was launching her skincare company, named CaraGala. “After years of struggling with my own skin, I have spent the last year and a half finding effective solutions that work,” Gina captioned the post. While I think a skincare line is a little overplayed , Gina undoubtedly has amazing skin. And she’s got to find some way to climb her way from a casita to a mansion like the Dubrows’ .

RELATED: Gina Kirschenheiter Thought She Was Going To Get Fired From Real Housewives; Felt “Relieved” When Heather Dubrow Returned

A few RHOC ladies decided to praise Gina for her business venture. Gretchen Rossi commented her congratulations and Noella Bergener wrote a few clapping emojis. As the Ramonacoaster says, that’s women supporting women, baby.

Upon perusing CaraGala’s site, most of the products range from $30 to $60. So Erika Jayne might be able to afford it, but it is on the higher end . I don’t want to be a hater like Kelly Fraud , so make your coin Gina. I respect it.

RELATED: Gina Kirschenheiter Says Braunwyn Windham-Burke “Sucks”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT GINA LAUNCHING A SKINCARE LINE? DO YOU THINK THERE ARE TOO MANY REAL HOUSEWIVES BEAUTY BRANDS?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Gina Kirschenheiter Launches A Skincare Line appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Kelly Dodd on RHOC and why did she leave?

The Real Housewives of Orange County are the real OGs of the Real Housewives franchise. The ladies were Bravo’s trailblazers first launching the show back in 2006. Over the RHOC seasons, many cast members have come and gone. From ‘OG of the OC’ Vicky Gunvalson to Tamra Judge, there have been more changes to the cast in 2021. So, what happened to Kelly Dodd and why did she leave RHOC?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHOC’ Recap: Heather Dubrow Quits The Show After A Juicy Rumor Ruins Her $36K Party

Heather Dubrow was forced to shut down her $36K party during the Dec. 8 episode of ‘RHOC’, when a juicy rumor about her friend reared its ugly head. Heather Dubrow‘s fancy sushi party, which she admitted cost her $36,000, continued during the Dec. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. But before anyone even got to the main entrée portion of the night, which would have been served by the staff from Nobu, things took an ugly turn. In fact, the drama got so bad that Heather stormed up the stairs of her mansion and told her husband, Terry Dubrow, that she was “leaving the show”.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Phaedra Parks Allegedly Stopped Brandi Glanville From Getting Into A Physical Fight While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2

The first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has unfortunately concluded wayyyy too soon. But don’t fret — another chaotic Real Housewives mashup is shortly on its way. Filming has already concluded for a yet-to-be-named Season 2, with the mayhem going down at Dorinda Medley’s Bezerkshires mansion. Not only that, the cast for this […] The post Phaedra Parks Allegedly Stopped Brandi Glanville From Getting Into A Physical Fight While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
bravotv.com

Bethenny Frankel Reveals All the Cutest Updates About Her Daughter Bryn

There's no denying the special bond Bethenny Frankel has with her daughter, Bryn. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has shared some of the sweetest moments with her 11-year-old girl, which include revealing Bryn's incredible impression of Bethenny, as well as capturing adorable snapshots of her daughter spending some quality time with their two rescue pups, Biggy and Smallz.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
California Lifestyle
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Orange County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
HollywoodLife

Shannon Beador Reveals Which ‘RHOC’ Scene Made Her Cry For 2 Months After It Aired

Shannon Beador EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that she was in tears ‘for two months’ following a heated fight with Kelly Dodd that ‘RHOC’ fans will never forget. Shannon Beador, 57, has been involved in her fair share of drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County over the last seven years, and she admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife that she often struggles with moving on from the heated incidents. “When I’m not in a good place or I’m not getting along with someone or there’s fighting and drama going on, it’s hard for me,” Shannon told HL ahead of last week’s season 16 premiere of RHOC. “It’s not like I say, ‘Oh we’re done filming’ and take it out of your mind.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Whitney Rose
Person
Dina Manzo
Person
Heather Dubrow
Person
Gina Kirschenheiter
Person
Vicki Gunvalson
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond

Lisa Vanderpump left Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the infamous “puppygate” scandal. When Lisa’s bestie, Kyle Richards, accused Lisa of lying and spreading tabloid stories about Dorit Kemsley and her “rehomed” pup, it was the death knell of their friendship. But while Lisa is no longer on RHOBH, she and Kyle still trade barbs in […] The post Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Describes Rude Encounter With Ramona Singer Who Thought She Was Gina Kirschenheiter

I know I’m not the only one who rolled my eyes a little bit when Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge announced their podcast, Two T’s In A Pod. I’m just thinking, “Does the world really need another Housewives podcast right now?” But if these two are going to be dishing about their behind-the-scenes encounters with […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Describes Rude Encounter With Ramona Singer Who Thought She Was Gina Kirschenheiter appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
bravotv.com

We Were Not Expecting What Jeff Lewis Shared About His Friendship Status with Vicki Gunvalson

Jeff Lewis and Vicki Gunvalson are two Bravolebs with huge personalities and a lot of opinions, so it's no surprise that they have had some drama in the past. However, the Flipping Out designer and The Real Housewives of Orange County alum seem to be in a better place. Jeff opened up about their friendship status during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday (December 12).
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff And Sutton Stracke Are Reportedly Full-Time On RHOBH Season 12; Sources Deny Contrary Rumors

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills feels like it’s in its prime era. The series started out strong with the drama brought by Kim Richards, Taylor Armstrong, Lisa Vanderpump, and the other OGs. But more recently, or what I like to call the Erika Jayne/Teddi Mellencamp flop era, the show has been struggling. That is, until […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff And Sutton Stracke Are Reportedly Full-Time On RHOBH Season 12; Sources Deny Contrary Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skincare
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Explains Why She Didn’t Film Scenes At One Of Heather Dubrow’s Parties For Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 16

Tamra Judge may have turned in her orange on Real Housewives of Orange County, but she is still in the mix. Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra both decided to leave after Season 14 when they were demoted. In fact, Tamra was offered a three-episode contract to conclude her story line on RHOC. Tamra changes her mind […] The post Tamra Judge Explains Why She Didn’t Film Scenes At One Of Heather Dubrow’s Parties For Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 16 appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Cried For 2 Months After Throwing Plate At Kelly Dodd At The Quiet Woman

Shannon Beador has been on Real Housewives of Orange County for 8 seasons now. So she’s seen her fair share of drama. While the cheating and subsequent divorce scandal overshadowed her storyline for a few seasons, she’s still managed to give us plenty of fighting with her castmates. And some of those fights really stuck […] The post Shannon Beador Cried For 2 Months After Throwing Plate At Kelly Dodd At The Quiet Woman appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Slams Gina Kirschenheiter As “Big Mouth” With “Bad Posture And No Storyline”; Claims The “Real” Heather Dubrow Isn’t Shown On Real Housewives Of Orange County

You guys, I don’t even know where to start with Kelly Dodd anymore. It’s clear that she’s a grade A troll at this point. She seemingly enjoys the attention she gets from her constant barrage of inflammatory statements. Her Twitter is a complete mess, constantly attacking her old castmates and even other Bravolebrities that she […] The post Kelly Dodd Slams Gina Kirschenheiter As “Big Mouth” With “Bad Posture And No Storyline”; Claims The “Real” Heather Dubrow Isn’t Shown On Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Says Emily Simpson “Tends To Bore” Her & She “Doesn’t See The Value” In Emily

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge always seemed to have an issue with Emily Simpson. Ever since Tamra exited the show after being offered a measly three-episode contract, she has been incapable of being silent about anything Bravo. When Emily and Tamra were both on RHOC, Tamra called Emily “Shrek” but of course […] The post Tamra Judge Says Emily Simpson “Tends To Bore” Her & She “Doesn’t See The Value” In Emily appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Confirms She’s Still Engaged To Paul Bernon After Posting A Photo Insinuating She Was Single

Bethenny Frankel definitely knows how to make a statement. The Real Housewives of New York legend never backs down from sharing her opinion, and that’s why she was so good at the game of reality TV. She’s a self-made business mogul who I’ve personally had mixed emotions about over the years. We love B because […] The post Bethenny Frankel Confirms She’s Still Engaged To Paul Bernon After Posting A Photo Insinuating She Was Single appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘RHOC’ Gina Kirschenheiter Felt ‘So Much Pressure’ After Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke Firings

A sense of relief. After Bravo cut ties with three housewives on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter was a bit on edge about her future on the show. “I think it always crosses your mind, you know?” Gina, 37, told Us Weekly about her thoughts whether she would be asked back to the series on the Tuesday, December 14, episode of our “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I mean you’re probably gonna get fired if you don’t think it’s a possibility, but I’m just happy to be here. Like, I just enjoy it. I like the journey and I like how it challenges me.”
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy