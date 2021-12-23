Gina Kirschenheiter Launches A Skincare Line

There are certain things that we can just expect Real Housewives stars to do at this point. They will wear the “CHA” “NEL” earrings at one point, sometimes spelled backward *cough cough* Luann de Lesseps. They will pursue a side hustle on Cameo, because why wouldn’t you make money sending glorified Snapchats? And, at least it feels like, they will start a beauty line at some point. It just comes with the territory.

We’ve seen Real Housewives stars across the board fall victim to this pattern. OGs like Dina Manzo of Real Housewives of New Jersey or Vicki Gunvalson of Real Housewives of Orange County have started skincare lines . Newbies such as Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Whitney Rose have skincare lines. I cannot forget Simply Ageless by Ramona Singer, because the Real Housewives of New York had to monetize her Benjamin Button syndrome.

The newest RHOC star to join the club is none other than Gina Kirschenheiter . Yes, the business bug has bit Heather Dubrow’s new little sidekick. Gina is living her best life these days, and I’m loving the journey for her. She’ll always be on the right side of history when it comes to her feuds with the likes of Braunwyn Windham Burke or Kelly Dodd , so she’s good in my book.

Gina made the announcement on Instagram that she was launching her skincare company, named CaraGala. “After years of struggling with my own skin, I have spent the last year and a half finding effective solutions that work,” Gina captioned the post. While I think a skincare line is a little overplayed , Gina undoubtedly has amazing skin. And she’s got to find some way to climb her way from a casita to a mansion like the Dubrows’ .

A few RHOC ladies decided to praise Gina for her business venture. Gretchen Rossi commented her congratulations and Noella Bergener wrote a few clapping emojis. As the Ramonacoaster says, that’s women supporting women, baby.

Upon perusing CaraGala’s site, most of the products range from $30 to $60. So Erika Jayne might be able to afford it, but it is on the higher end . I don’t want to be a hater like Kelly Fraud , so make your coin Gina. I respect it.

