Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort Opens

It's the time of year when we're all ready to put the past behind us and start looking forward to the year to come. That includes all of the awesome resorts and hotels expected to open in 2022! Check out this slideshow to see only some of the amazing new hotels and resorts across the world that are opening in 2022. Who knows? You might just want to put some of these on your bucket list.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO