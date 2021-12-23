ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort Opens

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenaissance Hotels opened its second property in Island of the Gods with the opening of Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort. Located on the hills above Nusa Dua with views of the lush green canopy and Indian Ocean, the new resort features 310 guest rooms and four thematic pools. “Nusa...

travelweekly.com

Etereo, Auberge Resorts Collection opens in Mexico

Etereo, Auberge Resorts Collection, a new oceanfront property with five restaurants and two pools, opened Dec. 10 in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Located a 40-minute drive south from Cancun Airport, Etereo offers 75 guest accommodations ranging from 875-square-foot studios to 3,925-square-foot, three-bedroom penthouse suites. Amenities include private terraces, private plunge pools, hot tubs and sky-deck roof terraces.
TravelDailyNews.com

Montage Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of Montage Big Sky

BIG SKY, MONTANA – Montage Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of Montage Big Sky, a modern alpine retreat offering an elevated spirit of comfort and distinctive amenities that epitomize today’s sense of luxury, in an idyllic location for year-round adventures in Southwest Montana. The resort is located less than an hour from Yellowstone National Park and surrounded by vast wilderness. Montage Big Sky brings the first luxury resort to the destination, offering an unparalleled array of experiences for every season, including ski-in/ski-out access to Big Sky Resort, three world-class Blue Ribbon fly-fishing rivers, a private 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, a 10,000-square-foot Spa Montage, mountain-inspired dining and more.
TravelPulse

Top Hotels and Resorts Opening in 2022

It's the time of year when we're all ready to put the past behind us and start looking forward to the year to come. That includes all of the awesome resorts and hotels expected to open in 2022! Check out this slideshow to see only some of the amazing new hotels and resorts across the world that are opening in 2022. Who knows? You might just want to put some of these on your bucket list.
Highland Community News

San Manuel opens Yaamava’ resort hotel

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians celebrated the grand opening of the new Yaamava’ Resort and Casino Monday evening, Dec. 13, which marked not only a new entertainment-focused resort for the region but a major milestone in the tribe’s transformation from “poverty to prosperity.”. The new...
IHG Hotels & Resorts Opens voco Times Square South

NEW YORK—IHG Hotel & Resorts and Ascott Residence Trust announce the opening of voco Times Square South. As New York City reawakens and Broadway returns, voco Times Square South is ready to welcome guests for a stay in the heart of the Big Apple. The property is central to Midtown Manhattan’s attractions and is designed to be a space for guests to indulge or unwind.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

W Macau - Studio City Hotel to Open December 2022

Marriott International, Inc. yesterday announced that it has signed an agreement with Melco Resorts & Entertainment to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Macau with the scheduled December 2022 opening of the W Macau – Studio City Hotel. "Macau's super-charged energy and unique identity as an entertainment hub,...
cdcgamingreports.com

California: Yaamava’ Resort & Casino opens 17-story hotel

A 432-room hotel opened Monday at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, fulfilling a century-old goal of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. Chairman Ken Ramirez said an ancestor who named the tribe in the 19th century wanted to secure the future of his people. “We look...
chainstoreage.com

First Look: Lovepop store opens at Disneyland Resort

Lovepop has added another location to its retail portfolio. The designer and marketer of 3D pop-up cards and gifts has opened in the Downtown Disney district at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. It is Lovepop’s second storefront on a Disney property, with the first opening at Disney Springs in Orlando, in fall 2020.
KISS 106

New Upscale Camping Resort Opens in The Great Smoky Mountains

The Great Smoky Mountains have been a popular vacation destination for years. Now instead of just cabins or camping, you can head to an upscale glamping resort. The Smoky Hollow Resort recently opened in Sevierville, Tennessee just outside of Gatlinburg. Smoky Hollow has seven different sites for visitors to enjoy the outdoors. You can take your pick from covered wagons, tipis, tiny cabins, or a stay in a luxury treehouse.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Drift Kitchen and Bar opens at Delray Beach’s Opal Grand Resort

When it came to Delray Beach’s big charity functions and society galas, what is now the Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa was always the place. Catering was king when the venue was known as the Marriott Delray Beach. Now, as Opal, the hotel is casting a line for elevated cuisine with Drift Kitchen & Bar, a new 240-seat restaurant across the street from the sand and ocean and smack dab in the ...
hotelnewsresource.com

All Hotel Industry News Page 2

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of a Management Agreement with Dallah Real Estate Company for a Hotel Indigo Resort in Durrat Al Arus, Jeddah. Accor has opened its first The Sebel branded property in the Whitsundays in heart of tropical north Queensland with the opening of The Sebel Whitsundays Airlie Beach.
