Public Safety

Fake vodka seized in Greenock illegal distillery raid

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 400 litres (88 gallons) of suspected fake vodka has been seized in a raid at an illegal distillery in Inverclyde. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC)...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Police seize drugs worth £1.25m during raid at harbour

Cocaine, herbal cannabis and ketamine worth £1.25m have been seized by police at Larne harbour.Detectives from the PSNI’s organised crime unit, the local policing team and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) conducted the operation on Friday evening.They stopped a lorry in the harbour area just after 7pm and a large quantity of Class A and Class B controlled drugs were recovered from the vehicle.The seizure consisted of 30 kilos of herbal cannabis, seven kilos of cocaine and five kilos of ketamine, with a combined street value of approximately £1.25 million.A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Police seize £375,000 drugs haul in Glasgow raid

A man is to appear in court after a huge haul of drugs was seized from a house in Glasgow Heroin, cocaine and etizolam tablets were found when police raided a property in Liddesdale Terrace in the Milton area of the city on Thursday.Officers said the drugs recovered in the 8am raid had an estimated street value of more than £375,000.Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and ... we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streetsDetective Chief Inspector John Morrison, Police ScotlandA 34-year-old man was...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Seven due in court after cocaine worth more than £90m seized in port raid

Seven suspected members of a drug-smuggling ring accused of using an insider at a UK port have been arrested in an armed raid that saw the seizure of cocaine worth more than £90 million.A team from the National Crime Agency (NCA) led the raid at Sheerness port in Kent in the early hours of Monday, with 100 officers involved.Six people were arrested at the port, including a 27-year-old man who works as a security guard at the site, and a seventh man was held at his home in Hertfordshire.Around 1.2 tonnes of cocaine was seized, which has a street value...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer spends Christmas in hospital after Glasgow car crash

A police officer has spent Christmas under the care of doctors after a Glasgow car crash saw two taken to hospital.A patrol car and a Hyundai crashed on Christmas Eve at about 8.30pm in Broomielaw at the King George V bridge in the city centre.Two police officers in the car were taken to hospital, and one remains in Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where doctors have described his condition as stable.Nobody has been charged so far, Police Scotland said, and investigations into the crash are ongoing.A spokesman for the force said: “Inquiries are continuing after a road crash involving a...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man arrested after 2,000 sign up on Facebook for ‘Hogmanay party at Nicola Sturgeon’s house’

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after nearly 2,000 people signed up to a Facebook event inviting Scots to a New Year’s Hogmanay celebration at Nicola Sturgeon’s home in Glasgow. Police Scotland confirmed that the man had been arrested and charged with communication offences after the First Minister’s personal address was placed on the Facebook invitation. The man has been bailed to appear in court at a later date. Over 700 people confirmed their attendance on the now removed event page, with a further 1,100 indicating their interest. The event was reported to police by Ms Sturgeon's sister, Gillian Sturgeon....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Drugs and £37,000 seized in police raid in Telford

Drugs and £37,000 of cash have been seized by police in a morning raid. Telford Police said that three people had been arrested after the bust at Trinity Close in Donnington. Officers said that they had found cannabis and cash at the property, which was raided on Tuesday. Two...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Nottingham drugs gang jailed for dealing to young people

A drugs gang that targeted young people in Nottingham has been jailed. Nottinghamshire Police said brothers Jamil and Shakeel Amin "spearheaded" the operation, which had been running since 2018. An investigation found the group had been selling Class A and B drugs to revellers in the city. Saad Essa, Ben...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager arrested after elderly couple found dead at home in Livingston, West Lothian

A teenager has been arrested after an elderly couple were found dead in a house in West Lothian, Scotland late on Boxing Day.A sudden death was reported at a house in Raeburn Rigg in Livingston late on Sunday.Police Scotland said officers found a man and a woman dead inside the property.The force did not identify the couple, but they were named locally as Denis and Mary Fell, both 73.A neighbour told the Daily Record: “I was sitting in the living room when I heard the cops putting the front door in.“The couple who live there are both elderly and she’s disabled.”19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.https://t.co/DKDYgB39Li pic.twitter.com/WFlUmAUz6I— STV News (@STVNews) December 27, 2021A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers were made aware around 11.40pm on Sunday, December 26, of a report of a sudden death in the Raeburn Rigg area of Livingston."A man and a woman were found dead inside a property."A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and are at an early stage.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

McLaren supercar seized on A1(M) near Peterborough

The driver of a black McLaren has had their car seized by police and been warned it could be scrapped. Cambridgeshire Police said it was stopped on the A1(M) near Peterborough on Thursday. It added that vehicles seized in these circumstances can be either scrapped or sold if proof of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
The Independent

Police officer sacked for racial slur found during murder photos investigation

A police officer has been sacked after an investigation into photos taken of two murdered sisters found that he had used a racial slur in a text. PC Harry Chandler, who was an officer in the Metropolitan Police, used the racially offensive word “p***” in a WhatsApp message to another police officer. He was discussing which area of London to rent a flat in, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. The slur was revealed during an investigation into photographs taken of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley in 2020. Two Metropolitan Police officers, Jamie Lewis and Deniz...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman who racially abused pub doorman on Birmingham night out jailed

A woman who racially abused and assaulted a pub doorman has been jailed for 14 weeks. Sharna Walker, 25, was filmed spitting at and abusing Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch in Birmingham on 22 May. Walker, from Worcester, previously admitted racially aggravated common assault at Birmingham...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Pregnant librarian killed after pulling gun on motorcyclist in road rage row

A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

