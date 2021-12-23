Fake vodka seized in Greenock illegal distillery raid

A teenager has been arrested after an elderly couple were found dead in a house in West Lothian, Scotland late on Boxing Day.A sudden death was reported at a house in Raeburn Rigg in Livingston late on Sunday.Police Scotland said officers found a man and a woman dead inside the property.The force did not identify the couple, but they were named locally as Denis and Mary Fell, both 73.A neighbour told the Daily Record: “I was sitting in the living room when I heard the cops putting the front door in.“The couple who live there are both elderly and she’s disabled.”19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.https://t.co/DKDYgB39Li pic.twitter.com/WFlUmAUz6I— STV News (@STVNews) December 27, 2021A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers were made aware around 11.40pm on Sunday, December 26, of a report of a sudden death in the Raeburn Rigg area of Livingston."A man and a woman were found dead inside a property."A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and are at an early stage.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 HOURS AGO