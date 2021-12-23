ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Diamond Discovery Unearths Secrets of the Deep

By Clarissa Wright
Eos
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, geologists have thought that Earth’s deep mantle is largely composed of silicate minerals with a perovskite crystal structure. But mineralogical evidence has been very difficult to obtain. The elusive calcium and magnesium silicate perovskites, although synthesized in the laboratory decades ago, are not stable below pressures...

eos.org

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Astronomers spot up to 170 giant rogue planets floating through space

(StudyFinds.org) — Nearly 200 giant planets have been spotted moving aimlessly through space, according to a remarkable discovery by astronomers. Researchers from the European Southern Observatory say these “rogue planets” float in space and don’t orbit a star — like the Earth and the rest of the planets in our solar system do. The planets […]
ASTRONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

From a lifelong passion for ants, E.O. Wilson guided humanity to think of sustainability

E. O. Wilson was an extraordinary scholar in every sense of the word. Back in the 1980s, Milton Stetson, the chair of the biology department at the University of Delaware, told me that a scientist who makes a single seminal contribution to his or her field has been a success. By the time I met Edward O. Wilson in 1982, he had already made at least five such contributions to science. Wilson, who died Dec. 26, 2021 at the age of 92, discovered the chemical means by which ants communicate. He worked out the importance of habitat size and position within...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Upper Mantle#Earth#Lower Mantle#Unearthing#The University Of Nevada
AFP

Scientist E.O. Wilson, dubbed modern-day Darwin, dead at 92

Edward O. Wilson, the trailblazing US scientist, professor and author whose study of insects and clarion call to protect Earth earned him the nickname "Darwin's natural heir," has died at age 92. Wilson, whose death was announced Monday by his foundation, was an award-winning biologist and longtime Harvard University research professor, considered the world's leading authority on ants and their behavior. While an entomologist early in his career, he broadened his scope immensely, studying not just insects but the social interactions of birds, mammals and humans, and he effectively -- and controversially -- established a new field of science known as sociobiology. The Alabama native was the author of hundreds of scientific papers and more than 30 books, two of which won him Pulitzer Prizes for nonfiction: 1978's "On Human Nature," and "The Ants" in 1990.
SCIENCE
UPI News

James Webb telescope to begin sun shield deployment

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The large, powerful James Webb Space Telescope flew past the moon's orbit Monday, and is to begin unfolding its tennis court-sized sun shield Tuesday, astronomers in charge of the project said. The $10 billion observatory, designed to see farther than the Hubble Space Telescope, is on...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A Nearby Star's Eruption Could Spell Bad News For the Future of Life on Earth

In the past couple of years, scientists have been better able to understand how the Sun's behavior influences Earth, and we will understand it even better thanks to the successful deployment of NASA's Parker Solar Probe. As of now, we've seen several instances of the going-ons of the Sun affecting us in minor to moderate ways; We look to other stars similar to the Sun to understand how the Sun might evolve and how it will consequently impact the future of our planet, and of course, how it will affect life on Earth.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
AFP

James Webb telescope sets off on million-mile voyage

The world's most powerful space telescope on Saturday blasted off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth, after several delays caused by technical hitches. Its orbit will be much farther than Hubble, which has been 600 kilometres above the Earth since 1990.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

What is the James Webb telescope and why is it so important?

The most powerful telescope to go into space was successfully launched on Christmas Day.The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was on an Ariane 5 rocket when it left the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana and aims to help to answer unsolved questions about the universe.– What is the James Webb telescope?Also known as simply “Webb”, the James Webb Telescope is a space telescope that was launched into space in order to expand scientists’ knowledge of the universe.The telescope follows the Hubble Space Telescope as the next great space science observatory.Huge relief - #Webb is successfully on its way to...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
Eos

The Perspective from Space Unlocks the Amazon Water Cycle

The Amazon basin is the world’s largest river basin, with intricate and complex hydrology. It stretches across seven nations and feeds 4 of the 10 largest rivers in the world. The basin encompasses dense tropical forests, extensive floodplains, and interconnected wetlands. The region also receives a lot of rain—approximately 2,200 millimeters (86 inches) per year. Gaining a better understanding of Amazon hydrology is essential, especially in light of the ongoing environmental changes across the basin, with increasing floods, droughts, dam building, and deforestation.
ASTRONOMY
iheart.com

Video: Impeccably Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Unearthed in China

A fossilized dinosaur egg containing an impeccably preserved embryo has been unearthed in China and researchers say that it provides an unprecedented look at how the ancient creatures positioned themselves prior to hatching. According to a press release, the remarkable object boasts a rather amazing backstory as it was first discovered back in 2000 and, although it was believed to be a dinosaur egg, wound up sitting in storage at a mining company for around a decade. When scientists finally got their hands on the egg and were able to examine it with modern technology, they were astounded by what they saw.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy