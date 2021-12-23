Brookhaven warns of firework safety ahead of New Year’s Eve

The Brookhaven Police Department has released a public service announcement regarding firework safety on Facebook ahead of the holidays.

Georgia law stipulates that residents can generally use fireworks on any day between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. unless doing so would violate a local jurisdiction’s noise ordinance. On New Year’s Eve, that time limit extends until Jan. 1 at 1 a.m.

In a press release, the BPD asked residents not to use fireworks in parks or historic districts, or within 100 yards of a gas station, hospital, nursing home, or other healthcare facility, as per the city’s code. The BPD also warned residents not to set off fireworks under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and not to do so indoors.

You must be at least 18 years old to use fireworks, according to state law.

