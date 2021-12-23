ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Brookhaven warns of firework safety ahead of New Year’s Eve

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMp1k_0dUWf04S00

The Brookhaven Police Department has released a public service announcement regarding firework safety on Facebook ahead of the holidays.

Georgia law stipulates that residents can generally use fireworks on any day between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. unless doing so would violate a local jurisdiction’s noise ordinance. On New Year’s Eve, that time limit extends until Jan. 1 at 1 a.m.

In a press release, the BPD asked residents not to use fireworks in parks or historic districts, or within 100 yards of a gas station, hospital, nursing home, or other healthcare facility, as per the city’s code. The BPD also warned residents not to set off fireworks under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and not to do so indoors.

You must be at least 18 years old to use fireworks, according to state law.

The post Brookhaven warns of firework safety ahead of New Year’s Eve appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Robb Pitts, Fulton County Board of Commissioners

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.  Robb Pitts, Chair, Fulton County Board of Commissioners […] The post 2022 Predictions: Robb Pitts, Fulton County Board of Commissioners appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.  John Ernst, Brookhaven Mayor I’m looking forward to […] The post 2022 Predictions: Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

As Omicron surges, Fulton County projecting at least 150 new COVID deaths

Fulton County health officials are projecting at least 150 new COVID-19 deaths in the county by April due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. “We are on a bad trajectory,” Lynn Paxton, district health director of Fulton County Board of Health, told the Fulton County Board of Commissioners during an emergency meeting on Christmas Eve. […] The post As Omicron surges, Fulton County projecting at least 150 new COVID deaths appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months. Lynn Deutsch, Dunwoody Mayor The last two years […] The post 2022 Predictions: Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookhaven, GA
State
Georgia State
Brookhaven, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months.  Rusty Paul, Sandy Springs Mayor While there are […] The post 2022 Predictions: Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven passes new regulations for holiday inflatables

Brookhaven residents will be able to place holiday inflatables in the public right of way during certain times of the year, according to new city regulations. During its Dec. 14 meeting, the Brookhaven City Council passed an amendment to the city’s code that would allow residents to place large inflatable decorations in their yards for […] The post Brookhaven passes new regulations for holiday inflatables appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Eden Freeman returns to Sandy Springs as city manager

The Sandy Springs City Council approved Mayor Rusty Paul’s selection of Eden E. Freeman as the next city manager. Freeman was assistant city manager for Sandy Springs from July 2011 to June 2014 and its grants administrator for two years before that.  Freeman most recently worked as deputy city manager of Greenville, S.C. There, she […] The post Eden Freeman returns to Sandy Springs as city manager appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Atlanta Child Murders memorial

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms presided over a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday at city hall for the Atlanta Missing and Murdered Children Memorial. The monument will feature and eternal flame and display the names of the children and young adults who went missing from 1979 to 1981 during the infamous Atlanta Child Murders. The Atlanta City […] The post Groundbreaking ceremony held for Atlanta Child Murders memorial appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody aims to ban party houses

The Dunwoody City Council responded optimistically to possible new regulations regarding party houses in the city during a Dec. 13 meeting.  “The aim is to regulate commercial events in residential homes,” said Senior Planner Madalyn Smith. “By commercial event, we mean any party or ceremony or reception where a fee is charged for the use […] The post Dunwoody aims to ban party houses appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody mayor expresses concern with new food truck regulation

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch expressed concern over a new amendment that would allow food trucks within 100 feet of restaurants.  During a Dec. 13 Dunwoody City Council meeting, city staff presented an amendment to the city’s code that would allow food trucks to be located within 100 feet of a restaurant, as long as the […] The post Dunwoody mayor expresses concern with new food truck regulation appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

20 vehicle break-ins reported at Piedmont Hospital

Atlanta Police say at least 20 vehicles were broken into at Piedmont Hospital in Buckhead. Around 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 14, officers were dispatched to the hospital on Peachtree Road. At the scene, officers were met by several victims, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. APD says the investigation is ongoing. […] The post 20 vehicle break-ins reported at Piedmont Hospital appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs resident aims to simplify mealtime with TheDinnerClub

With two kids under 4 and a baby on the way, Blake Gleaves and his wife don’t have much time to plan meals. That’s why the Sandy Springs resident launched a business earlier this year to help answer the constant question: “What’s for dinner?” Gleaves is the founder of meal subscription service TheDinnerClub, which recently […] The post Sandy Springs resident aims to simplify mealtime with TheDinnerClub appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Pedestrian killed in Brookhaven hit-and-run

A driver killed a Brookhaven pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Friday night, according to state officials. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on Dec.10, according to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, which is investigating the incident. The victim, Ashley Crawley of Brookhaven, was crossing the street at the intersection of Clairmont […] The post Pedestrian killed in Brookhaven hit-and-run appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody to be new headquarters for shipping company

Dunwoody will be the new North American headquarters for an international shipping company, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.  The German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd will invest $18 million into the new headquarters at Three Ravinia Drive in Dunwoody, according to a press release. The building will be 125,000 square feet, and the company […] The post Dunwoody to be new headquarters for shipping company appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs proposes traffic cameras in school zones

Sandy Springs residents could start getting $75 tickets for speeding in school zones if a new traffic camera proposal moves forward.  Sandy Springs Police Department Capt. Michael Lindstrom presented the proposal to City Council during its Dec. 7 work session.  Lindstrom suggested installing traffic cameras near North Springs High School, Riverwood International Charter School and […] The post Sandy Springs proposes traffic cameras in school zones appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven daffodil plantings serve as Holocaust remembrance

The first time Sandy Baumwald heard about The Daffodil Project, it was from her brother, Ronnie Mayer. One day out of the blue, Mayer called her and asked if she wanted to come down to Brookhaven from her home in Athens and help plant some daffodils.  Baumwald didn’t know about The Daffodil Project, but she […] The post Brookhaven daffodil plantings serve as Holocaust remembrance appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

December brings construction for Brookhaven park projects

Construction will ramp up on two of Brookhaven park projects this month. Construction on a new splash pad for Lynwood Park is expected to begin in December, and work is already underway for improvements to Murphey Candler Park’s pool parking lot, according to a city spokesperson. Both of these projects are part of Brookhaven’s $40 […] The post December brings construction for Brookhaven park projects appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Kemp addresses economics and vaccines at Chamber event

Low unemployment, economic development, and vaccine mandates were major topics during a Dec. 8 speech from Gov. Brian Kemp to the Brookhaven and Sandy Springs Perimeter chambers of commerce.  Kemp spoke to a crowd that included Brookhaven and Sandy Springs mayors and City Council members, and spent most of the time reflecting on Georgia’s economic […] The post Kemp addresses economics and vaccines at Chamber event appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
914
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy