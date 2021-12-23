ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance Film Festival Expands COVID Protocols, Will Require Vaccine Booster Shots

By Angelique Jackson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Sundance Film Festival has updated COVID-19 protocols for its 2022 gathering in response to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Notably, Sundance will require all in-person attendees (employees, volunteers, contractors, general public, artists, partners, press, and industry) to be fully vaccinated, with all those who are eligible under CDC guidelines to have received booster shots.

The upcoming edition, which runs from Jan. 20 through 30, will be a hybrid event that has “flexibility for attendees to participate in-person and/or online.”

“The health safety of our community is paramount,” Sundance organizers said in a press release.

Other protocols include reduced venue capacity for festival screenings and events, as well as no eating or drinking in theaters. Festival-operated non-theater venues, including The Craft, The Filmmaker Lodge, The Box and The Shop, will have reduced capacity and food and beverages will not be permitted in these spaces during public programming.

Attendees will also be required to wear masks in all venues and lines. Guests will be encouraged to continue wearing masks indoors when in public places or private shared spaces for parties or receptions, especially when not actively eating/drinking.

The Sundance Institute has partnered with PandemSafe to offer free tests to all participants and community members at specific vaccine verification and testing hubs located around the festival.

Employees, volunteers and on-site contractors are required to be tested at check-in and mid-way through the festival and encouraged to test every 48 hours throughout. Artists, press and industry are required to be tested within 48 hours prior to arrival or upon arrival. Additional testing is required for participation in private events, with artists tested in advance of participating in Q&A’s, programming, and press lines.

Both PCR and rapid antigen tests will be offered and accepted as proof of a COVID-19 test. Additionally, any FDA-approved COVID-19 test that displays a valid date and time of test taken and valid lab result will be accepted.

Public vaccine verification and testing hub locations in Park City include:

Kearns Bonanza Corner (Old Maverick Station)
1635 Bonanza Dr, Park City, UT 84068
January 17 – January 30 from 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM MST

Miners Hospital
1354 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84060
January 20 – January 25 from 2:00 PM – 11:00 PM MST
January 26 – January 30 from 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM MST

Galleria Parking Lot off of Main Street in Park City
January 17 – January 30from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM MST

Sundance organizers said it will continue to “monitor the general levels of community transmission and local COVID-19 vaccination coverage in our in-person communities, working to maximize their health safety and adjust any plans as needed for the safety of our community.”

