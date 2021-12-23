ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corry, PA

Corry man arrested after police find meth, heroin, marijuana in home

By Staff report
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QeGQz_0dUWewhm00

Police seized methamphetamine, suspected oxycodone or fentanyl, and bags of heroin and marijuana from a Corry man Wednesday afternoon.

Branden Lindenberger, 31, 346 1/2 Essex St., Corry, was charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Corry police.

The bust happened when state parole officers asked Corry and Pennsylvania State Police to assist with a search of Lindenberger's residence shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered a bag of marijuana and "wax." At that time, they stopped their search and obtained a search warrant from District Judge Scott Hammer.

After Hammer granted the warrant, police searched the remainder of the residence, where they found "large quantities" of methamphetamine, suspected oxycodone or fentanyl, a bag of suspected heroin, a scale, baggies and a large amount of cash.

Lindenberger was taken into custody and transported to Erie County Prison, according to police.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Corry, PA
Corry, PA
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Marijuana#Shooting#Oxycodone#Pennsylvania State Police
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

521
Followers
415
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy