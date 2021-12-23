Corry man arrested after police find meth, heroin, marijuana in home

Police seized methamphetamine, suspected oxycodone or fentanyl, and bags of heroin and marijuana from a Corry man Wednesday afternoon.

Branden Lindenberger, 31, 346 1/2 Essex St., Corry, was charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Corry police.

The bust happened when state parole officers asked Corry and Pennsylvania State Police to assist with a search of Lindenberger's residence shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered a bag of marijuana and "wax." At that time, they stopped their search and obtained a search warrant from District Judge Scott Hammer.

After Hammer granted the warrant, police searched the remainder of the residence, where they found "large quantities" of methamphetamine, suspected oxycodone or fentanyl, a bag of suspected heroin, a scale, baggies and a large amount of cash.

Lindenberger was taken into custody and transported to Erie County Prison, according to police.