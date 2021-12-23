NOCO Music: The Continuing Story

After the annual flowers have long been composted, the leaves have fallen and once the rich oranges, creams, and blues of pumpkins and squash have been removed from porch steps, one must turn to evergreens and greenery to fill the void. Many garden centers sell fresh evergreen trimmings and greenery and often carry fresh-made wreaths and centerpieces, but you can also make your own relatively easily. Evergreen branches (such as pine, cedar, spruce and juniper) can be combined with other greenery (like rosemary, eucalyptus, holly, magnolia, bay and boxwood) and accented with twigs, cattails, pinecones, berries, and seed heads to create beautiful winter displays for inside or outside your home.
