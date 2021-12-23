Saints and the NFC Playoff Picture: Week 16

The Saints are still in the playoff conversation going into Week 16, but they're going to have to worry about what they can control and keep winning.

Just three games remain for each team on the NFL schedule, and the Saints are one of those teams looking to get into the postseason. Week 16 across the league sees the playoff race heat up, as many teams go head-to-head with major implications at hand. New Orleans is a team that has to keep winning in order to hope to get into 'the dance', and they'll have an interesting test on their hands with the visiting Dolphins on Monday Night Football.

Here's a look at the NFC Playoff Picture, as Week 16 kicks off tonight with a rather important game.

If the NFC Playoffs started today...

Packers (11-3) Cowboys (10-4) Buccaneers (10-4) Cardinals (10-4) Rams (10-4) 49ers (8-6) Vikings (7-7)

In the Hunt

Eagles (7-7)

Saints (7-7)

Washington (6-8)

Falcons (6-8)

Needs A Lot of Help

Panthers (5-9)

Seahawks (5-9)

Giants (4-10)

Eliminated

Bears (4-10)

Lions (2-11-1)

Relevant Seeding Explained: Eagles hold tie break over Saints based on head-to-head win percentage.

Matchups to watch: The Saints are going to have to take care of their own business, plain and simple. However, they can get some big help from the Titans, Rams, and Giants this week. Of course, we have to keep an eye on the teams behind the 7-7 group like Washington (at Dallas) and Atlanta (vs. Detroit).

Thursday Night: 49ers (8-6) at Titans (9-5)

Early Kick: Rams (10-4) at Vikings (7-7), Giants (4-10) at Eagles (7-7)

NFC South Watch: With a win over the Panthers, the Buccaneers can clinch the division. If Cam Newton can somehow lead an upset, Tampa can also win if the Saints lose on Monday Night Football.

