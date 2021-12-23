Plymouth Court – Victoria Place Lumiaria A Wonderful Holiday Tradition in Dubuque

As a new year began in Dubuque a hundred years ago, the bustling city saw its share of celebration, accidents, crime, and diversion. Late in 1921 the weather had been cold. Cold enough that ice at McGregor allowed for the season's first vehicle to pass from Iowa into Wisconsin over the frozen Mississippi River. The last day of 1921 was windy and warm in Dubuque, though. After a cold Christmas, The New Year’s Eve Day high was 40 degrees. The strong wind was considered a factor in a serious injury to a woman who was struck by a locomotive. As she walked along the tracks, the sound of the wind interfered with her ability to hear the train behind here until it was just a few feet away.

