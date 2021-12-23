ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Monmouthshire caravan fire death: Man charged with murder

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged with murder following the death of a man at a caravan park. Police were called to a caravan fire at The Beeches Residential Caravan Park, Grange Wood, Knollbury Monmouthshire at about 02:30 GMT on 20 December. Richard Grenfell Thomas,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Charged in Horrific Death of 7-Month-Old Baby

A Buffalo man has been charged with murdering a 7-month-old infant. According to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, the incident happened on Friday, December 10, 2021. The man, 20-year-old Nasir Jackson of Buffalo, was arraigned yesterday, Sunday, December 12 in front of Tonawanda Town Court Justice Daniel T. Cavarello. His girlfriend had left her baby in his care when the homicide happened. He allegedly engaged in conduct that killed the child. He has been charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree. The baby was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital where he died. Jackson is being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court this Thursday, December 16 at 4:00 pm. If he is convicted, he is facing 25-years to life behind bars. Our hearts go out to the mother of the child. No mother should have to bury her son, especially before he even has a chance to live.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Monmouthshire#Caravan
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco man charged with murder

A Frisco resident has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a local parking garage. Frisco police and fire department personnel were dispatched to a weapons call at the Lucia Apartments, 4848 Grand Gate Way, at around 1:18 a.m., according to a press release. Officers arrived...
FRISCO, TX
BBC

Sutton house fire: Woman released on bail

A 27-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation into a house fire which killed four young brothers has been released on bail. Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, were alone when the fire broke out at the terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton, on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Man Charged in Wife’s Hit-and-Run Death After Stopping Her From Drunk Driving Sues Police

An Alabama man who was charged with manslaughter over his wife’s hit-and-run death is suing a local police officer for defamation. Al.com reports Jason Todd, 42, has filed a lawsuit against Clanton Police Department officer David Hicks, over the handling of the death of his wife, Tonya Anderson, who was fatally struck by a vehicle in August 2018 after her husband stopped her from driving home drunk from a local bar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed for cocaine and alcohol blackout rapes in Manchester

An "emotional manipulator" who raped two women after they blacked out in his home has been jailed for 17 years. James Denis Hall, 39, met the victims on separate nights out in Manchester in October and November 2017. Both women were given alcohol and cocaine by Hall and woke to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Man Charged With Murder Of Man Who Died In Fire

During the early morning hours of November 26, 2021, a suspicious house fire on the 100-Block of County Road 3070 claimed the life of 75-year-old Gary Doyle Strawn. Strawn, a disabled military veteran, reportedly became aware that his residence was on fire. He selflessly took time to wake up his sleeping granddaughter and her friend, who was spending the night, in time for the two girls to escape the residence before it was too late. However, Strawn could not make it out of the house and died before anyone could get him.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
WRAL News

Suspect charged with first-degree murder 1 year after Greensboro man's death

Castalia, N.C. — More than a year after remains belonging to a missing 30-year-old Greensboro man were found, another man has been charged in his death. Mekwan Knar Dontec Battle, 31, of Greensboro, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Jaleel Taqee Evans, whose body was found several weeks after his Oct. 8, 2020, disappearance.
CASTALIA, NC
ABC 33/40 News

Man charged with murder after body discovered in a Winston County fire

HOUSTON, Ala. — A Double Springs man was arrested and charged with murder Friday after authorities discovered a body in the burnt remains of a mobile home in Winston County. 49-year-old Michael Box's body was discovered Monday evening. His body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville for examination.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy