UK 5G coverage roughly doubled in 2021

Best answer: Not at all. Many Wi-Fi names include "5G," to refer to the 5GHz band, while cell phone networks refer to the fifth generation of broadband cellular networks. On the other hand, 5G from a cell phone carrier like AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon simply refers to the fifth generation of broadband cellular networks. Previous generations were labeled as 4G and 3G when you connected. So 5G can use a wide range of frequencies from as low as 600MHz up to 6GHz, with lower frequencies offering greater 5G coverage while higher frequencies often provide better speeds. If these numbers look familiar, you may be used to FM radio which uses frequencies between 88MHz and 108MHz with variation depending on where you live.
