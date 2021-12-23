ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK 5G coverage roughly doubled in 2021

By Andrew Wooden
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetwork analysis firm Global Wireless Solutions says that three of the four major operators have doubled their nationwide 5G coverage in the last year. The claim was hidden at the bottom of a press release providing a hail of stats around streaming and video calling, based on a consumer survey GWS...

Majority of Germany now has 5G coverage

A report by German regulator Bundesnetzagentur claims over half the country is now covered with 5G infrastructure, primarily in urban areas. This has been achieved by utilising a combination of the 3.6 GHz spectrum, which was auctioned off in 2019 for exclusive use for 5G, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing initiatives by Telekom and Vodafone, which allows existing 4G infrastructure to be used for 5G according to demand.
5G protection necklaces are radioactive

Products which claim to be designed to protect users from the evil radiation from 5G mobile networks have been found to be radioactive. The Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection (ANVS) issued a warning about ten products it found gave off harmful ionizing radiation. It urged people not to use the products, which could cause harm with long-term wear.
Here are DNB’s 5G coverage areas! | ICYMI #594

Hey everyone, Redza from SoyaCincau here and welcome back to another episode of ICYMI. On today’s episode, we’ll talk about the new Oppo Find N, a possible rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. We’ll also talk about DNB’s 5G coverage areas and how you can check if your area is covered yet.
Ofcom reckons around half of the UK population is now covered by 5G, sort of

UK comms regulator Ofcom says the number of 5G base stations in the UK doubled in 2021, and coverage is now ‘outside 42-57 percent of premises.’. This was just one of a load of data points offered in its Connected Nations 2021 report. The broad stroke of the report implies roughly half the UK is now covered by at least one provider – though the phrasing was slightly grey.
MoF estimates total cost of 5G coverage at RM12.5b

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 15): The Ministry of Finance (MoF) estimated the total cost of the country's 5G coverage inclusive of network hardware and infrastructure at RM12.5 billion, according to Deputy Finance Minister II Yamani Hafez Musa. He said the total cost was estimated after Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) expected the...
5G officially launches in Malaysia and here's how the 5G coverage sites look like

Today, Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) officially launched 5G coverage commercially in Putrajaya, Cyberjaya and a few spots in Kuala Lumpur. Alongside Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) on behalf of unifi Mobile and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd on behalf of YES, these two companies are the first mobile operators to provide 5G access.
Vodafone and Mavenir complete small cell OpenRAN trial

UK operator Vodafone and software vendor Mavenir say they have successfully tested a small cell OpenRAN mast using containerised software. Vodafone says it tested voice and data over an OpenRAN mast designed to provide dedicated mobile coverage for a workplace, using ‘containerised’ software which is supposed to allow businesses to customise the mast specifically towards their purposes.
SaskTel brings 5G to Saskatchewan

SaskTel has begun to deploy its 5G wireless network in Saskatchewan. The company, a crown corporation of the Saskatchewan government, said the launch is based in parts Regina. The network will be further expanded in the rest of the city and Saskatoon in Spring 2022. The network will deliver faster...
ComAgility Gets UK Govt Funding to Develop 5G Infrastructure for an Open RAN Project

Wireless Telecom Group, announced that its CommAgility brand is part of a consortium awarded funding from the UK government to develop 5G infrastructure for an Open RAN project. CommAgility is part of the 5G DU-Volution project, which will evolve distributed unit (DU) devices to meet emerging industry requirements including reduced power, smaller footprint, improved spectrum efficiency, and lower latency. CommAgility was chosen for the project due to its capabilities in 5G PHY and stack hardware and software, and it will be contributing its extensive 5G baseband processing software portfolio and expertise to enable the development of the DU.
Three and EE throw weight behind London Underground 4G project

UK Operators Three and EE have teamed up with infrastructure firm BAI Communications to pipe in 4G and later 5G to commuters on the tube. The deal is for 4G and ‘5G ready’ connectivity, and the two operators will work with BAI, which was awarded a 20 year concession by Transport for London to deliver mobile connectivity to the tube earlier this year.
5G: A Standalone Future?

We’re three years into the 5G era. Swathes of Asia, Europe and North America are covered with the first iteration of 5G mobile, cellular networks. So far, it’s been underwhelming. In the U.S., promises of blazing data speeds greater than 4G have largely remained unfulfilled, unless one lives...
5G Gathers Steam

By fits and starts, 5G wireless deployments are at last ramping up, bringing with them greater bandwidth, reduced latency and a potential boost for chipmakers, network equipment vendors and security specialists—not to mention consumers. As we note, the next generation of wireless networking extends well beyond faster video streaming...
5G Connections Forecast to More Than Double for 2021

Global wireless 5G connections will be 540 million by the end of the year after reaching 438 million by the third quarter, according to a 5G connections forecast from 5G Americas based on data from Omdia. That data showed 72 million 5G connections were added worldwide between the second and...
2021 was a record year for UK data use – VMO2

UK operator group Virgin Media O2 has published the numbers on the use of its networks this year and revealed we downloaded more than ever. VMO2 punters downloaded 19% more broadband data per day than they did in 2020, while mobile traffic was up 45%. Initially this seemed surprising when you consider how much of 2020 we sent either locked down or unable to do the things that make it worth leaving the house, such as going to the pub. On the other hand we were totally locked down for the first quarter of this year, while in the same period of 2020 we were still trying to work out what the hell was going on.
Is 5G Wi-Fi the same as 5G cellular?

Best answer: Not at all. Many Wi-Fi names include "5G," to refer to the 5GHz band, while cell phone networks refer to the fifth generation of broadband cellular networks. On the other hand, 5G from a cell phone carrier like AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon simply refers to the fifth generation of broadband cellular networks. Previous generations were labeled as 4G and 3G when you connected. So 5G can use a wide range of frequencies from as low as 600MHz up to 6GHz, with lower frequencies offering greater 5G coverage while higher frequencies often provide better speeds. If these numbers look familiar, you may be used to FM radio which uses frequencies between 88MHz and 108MHz with variation depending on where you live.
US 5G is total rubbish

While users in the land of the fee are spending more time on 5G than anywhere else in the world, the service is rubbish, according to a new report released by Ookla. Ookla tested to see what percent of users with 5G devices spent the majority of their time actually on 5G during the third quarter and ranked the US number one with 49.2 per cent availability.
UK Doubles Down On Wind And Solar With More Than $370 Million In Funding

The UK is launching today what it calls the biggest ever round of its renewable energy support scheme, worth some $377 million (285 million pounds). The British government launched this round of the contracts for the difference scheme in the hopes of stimulating the development of renewable energy capacity of as much as 12 GW. This is more than the capacity tendered in all three previous rounds of the scheme, the UK’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said.
