UK 5G coverage roughly doubled in 2021

UK operator group Virgin Media O2 has published the numbers on the use of its networks this year and revealed we downloaded more than ever. VMO2 punters downloaded 19% more broadband data per day than they did in 2020, while mobile traffic was up 45%. Initially this seemed surprising when you consider how much of 2020 we sent either locked down or unable to do the things that make it worth leaving the house, such as going to the pub. On the other hand we were totally locked down for the first quarter of this year, while in the same period of 2020 we were still trying to work out what the hell was going on.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO