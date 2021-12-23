ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trains, planes and automobiles for Christmas travel

KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday travel rush brought people to...

www.ktvu.com

Thrillist

This Airline Has Flights for $20.22 for Travel Tuesday

You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but are you familiar with Travel Tuesday? It's very similar to the other major shopping days, except the deals are more focused. And to honor the holiday, Spirit Airlines is offering an absolutely incredible sale: one-way flights starting from $20.22. Here's the...
TRAVEL
abc10.com

Holiday Travel | What food you can and cannot bring on a plane

SAN DIEGO — Airports are expecting a big surge in travelers this holiday season. Some travel experts predict the numbers will triple the numbers from last year. "Certain airports across the country have actually recovered to those pre-pandemic levels," said TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers. "At San Diego International Airport, we're approaching that. During the holidays, we can expect it to feel much like a did in 2019 and that's why people need to be prepared."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Telegraph

The enduring magic of train travel – and three long-distance routes to try

What is it about trains? In truth it would not have been surprising if they had gone the way of the horse and cart and the stagecoach. The railways were a 19th-century invention that were lucky to survive the 20th given the ubiquity of cars and coaches and the readiness of the likes of Beeching and his fellow thinkers to wield the axe.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Christmas
The Independent

British Airways passengers spend Christmas waiting at San José airport

Around 200 British Airways passengers from Costa Rica who were due back on Christmas Eve morning are now expected to touch down in the UK on Boxing Day afternoon.Flight BA2236 was due to leave San José for London Gatwick on the evening of 23 December. Initially the passengers were told to expect a 90-minute delay on their overnight trip.But the Boeing 777 that was due to fly them suffered a cracked windscreen and required specialised attention.Jo Mitchell and Geir Olafsson had been on honeymoon in Costa Rica, and set off from their Pacific coast resort expecting to return via Gatwick...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides Icons: Isotta Fraschini, Planes, Boats, and Luxury Automobiles (Part II)

Isotta Fraschini never intended to build its own cars and was founded as an Italian-based importer of French vehicles and engines. But as we learned in Part I, after a few years in the business its small group of owners experimented with building their own cars. Then they tried their hand at winning races with Tipo D in 1905. After D’s successor the Tipo FE was unsuccessful at racing, the company redirected itself and decided to make sporting luxury cars instead. We pick up the action in a year many of you remember vividly: 1910.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
CBS Sacramento

Rain, Omicron Variant Force New Christmas Traditions for Sacramento Families

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Rain on Christmas meant many opted for plans inside and the highly contagious omicron variant meant some would spend the holiday away from loved ones for the second year in a row. The highly contagious omicron variant is evident in 50% to 70% of new coronavirus cases in parts of the most populous state heading into the holidays as California is on the precipice of recording 5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. The numbers reflected in the holidays for many families, who made changes to the size of their gatherings. “We’re just looking at the Christmas...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KFVS12

Christmas travel affected by Omicron variant

A Mayfield, Ky. couple received a check from the nonprofit organization Paint for a Cure to help with home improvements after a devastating tornado. Paint for a Cure presented a $3,000 check to a Mayfield couple to help with improvements following a devastating tornado on Dec. 10. Holiday shopping safety...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFOX 14

Some El Pasoans feel safer traveling by car than by plane amid omicron

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Millions are hitting the road this weekend to celebrate the holidays. "We are trying to make it home for Christmas," said Nicholas Payn. It feels great-- just catch up, you know, it's been a while," said Angel Martinez. "It's different between face time and you know between the internet, you know, I want to see them face to face right now.
HORIZON CITY, TX
KMBC.com

Union Station's Amtrak train sees busy holiday travel rush

It's a busy day for holiday travelers at Union Station. Nearly 70 people arrived by train Thursday afternoon and over 100 left Amtrak a couple hours later. For a lot of folks, this was the quickest way to travel amid the restlessness of the season. "It's been hectic, seems like...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Chicago

Thousands Of Flights Cancelled Over Christmas Weekend; Cancellations And Delays Continue Monday As Employees Call In Sick Due To Omicron

CHICAGO (CBS) — With no way home and thousands of flights canceled from coast to coast over the holiday weekend, many travelers were still stuck at airports as airline employees are calling in sick because of Omicron. According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 16,000 flights were delayed worldwide on Sunday, including more than 7,000 within, into, or out of the U.S. More than 3,200 flights were cancelled, including more than 1,500 within, into, or out of the United States. That comes on the heels of nearly 1,700 flights cancelled on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day combined. Problems continued Monday morning, with more...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

Holiday Travelers Get Hit With More COVID-Related Flight Cancelations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Holiday travelers were hit with more COVID-related flight cancelations on Sunday, the third-consecutive day where at least 100 flights were canceled Listed as one of the busiest days of the year by LAX officials – the airport was predicted to get over 200,000 travelers on Sunday alone. Thousands of flights were canceled nationwide, starting on Christmas Eve when nearly 200 flights were canceled. Over 125 flights to and from the Los Angeles International Airport were called off on Sunday, added to the 100-plus at LAX on Christmas Day, bringing weekend totals to astronomical numbers unlike anything officials have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

GLIDE serves up 3,000 lbs. of prime rib for Christmas Eve

SAN FRANCISCO - Hundreds of guests filed through San Francisco’s Tenderloin on Friday to enjoy a Christmas Eve tradition – the annual prime rib luncheon at Glide Memorial Church. "It’s an enormous gift," said Larry Harding, who’s homeless but recently got a new job and is working to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

