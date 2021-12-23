Trains, planes and automobiles for Christmas travel

CHICAGO (CBS) — With no way home and thousands of flights canceled from coast to coast over the holiday weekend, many travelers were still stuck at airports as airline employees are calling in sick because of Omicron. According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 16,000 flights were delayed worldwide on Sunday, including more than 7,000 within, into, or out of the U.S. More than 3,200 flights were cancelled, including more than 1,500 within, into, or out of the United States. That comes on the heels of nearly 1,700 flights cancelled on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day combined. Problems continued Monday morning, with more...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO