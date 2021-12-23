ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

GOP state House candidate spreads white supremacist comments in Facebook video

By Allison Donahue Michigan Advance
MetroTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a Facebook live video Tuesday, Mellissa Carone, a Republican candidate running for the state House in 2022 who is known for testifying to state lawmakers alongside Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani last year, said that public schools and the government are trying to “eliminate” white people in...

www.metrotimes.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Michigan State
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Missouri’s biggest newspaper calls for US senator Josh Hawley to be investigated over possible role in Capitol riot

The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020  election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
ADVOCACY
#White People#White Supremacist#Gop#House#Republican#Michigan Advance#Detroit Metro Times
wmay.com

Local Republicans Not Happy With Satanic Display At The Capitol

A candidate for Illinois Secretary of State and several local Republicans are sounding off on the satanic display in the Capitol Rotunda. In a statement released Thursday, Bloomington Republican Dan Brady says that while he fully supports Americans’ Constitutional rights to freedom of religion and expression, he thinks the display put in the rotunda by the Satanic Temple of Illinois goes a bit too far. He claims the display of the satanic deity Baphomet is found by the vast majority of Illinoisans to be “repugnant in the extreme” and that if he was Secretary of State, he would review rules and possibly seek legislation to make sure “hatred has no home in the house of Illinois’ government.” Several other Illinois republicans: Brad Halbrook, Dan Caulkins, Blaine Wilhour, Adam Niemerg and Chris Miller echoed those sentiments in a statement released later that same day.
RELIGION
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Two Jan. 6 Organizers Are Coming Forward and Naming Names: ‘We’re Turning It All Over’

Two key organizers of the main Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C. are coming in from the cold. Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence are set to testify next week before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The pair will deliver testimony and turn over documents, including text messages, that indicate the extensive involvement members of Congress and the Trump administration had in planning the House challenge to certifying Biden’s election and rally near the White House where Donald Trump spoke — efforts that ultimately contributed to a massive and violent attack on the Capitol. Among the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

‘Law and Order’ Republicans Vote Against Holding Mark Meadows Accountable for Defying Law, Aiding Disorder

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The matter will now move to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to charge Trump’s former chief of staff. The more significant question, however, is to what extent the push to hold Meadows accountable will even matter as Republicans continue their work to subvert democracy. The final vote tally was 228-208, with only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), voting in favor...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

