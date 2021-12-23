ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wonderline -- Readers ask about Paynes' food/light challenge, candidate filings, Christmas

By News-Times staff
Grand Island Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: I applaud Bill and Christi Payne for their work each Christmas season. Not only do they provide the community with an amazing light show for the holidays, but they also do such good work collecting items for Blue Valley. And what...

theindependent.com

Grand Island Independent

Three new officers added to Grand Island Police Deparment

Mayor Roger Steele welcomed three new officers to the Grand Island Police Department during a special GITV broadcast Tuesday from City Hall. “Grand Island is proud of its professional police department and the fine men and women who protect our city,” Steele said. “To become a Grand Island Police officer one must meet very high standards.”
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oh, Christmas tree: Animals attracted to Virginia woman’s outdoor display

ASHBURN, Va. — Christmas decorations in a Virginia neighborhood have been admired not only by area residents, but also by several animals. Several weeks ago, Donna Eberle installed small cameras outside her home in Ashburn, hoping to see if the furry creatures who reside in the nearby woods would investigate, WJLA-TV reported. She even added a plate of dry cat food as an incentive.
VIRGINIA STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

PRESS CHRISTMAS FOR ALL Young family asks only for food, gas

As part of the annual Press Christmas for All Campaign, we share with readers the stories of those applying for help. This is one of them. “Eleanor” got off to a rough start in her young life. At 18 she married and moved to New Mexico but the relationship was an abusive one, she told Press Christmas for All. She divorced and remarried again at 26. The second relationship wasn't much better; cycles of abuse emerged over time.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
santivachronicle.com

Holiday Lights Contest: Vote for Reader’s Choice

Previous Article Hearing on Proposed RV Rentals Continued by Planning Commission. Leave a Comment — We are interested in articulate, well-informed remarks that are relevant to the article. We welcome your advice, your criticism and your unique insights into the issues of the day. To be approved for publication, your comments should be civil and avoid name-calling. It may take up to 24 hours for your comment to appear, if it is approved.
LIFESTYLE
Grand Island Independent

Lakota group buys land in Whiteclay hoping to establish health center

A dusty border town, once notorious for its beer sales, might someday become home to a health center dedicated to alcohol rehabilitation. This past week, a nonprofit based on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation purchased 48 acres of land in Whiteclay, the former home of four liquor stores that sold nearly 4 million cans of beer a year.
WHITECLAY, NE
Imperial Valley Press Online

A READER WRITES: The Christmas card

Paul looked in his mattress and the rope was still there. The last thing he did before losing his job in the prison laundry was to steal a 6-foot length of rope. He was done. He was going to hang himself later in the evening. In her last letter, his wife said she was going to divorce him. He hadn’t heard any news about his parole hearing request. He was tired of the prison life. His last cellmate, Juan, had just been transferred yesterday to prison closer to his family in Bakersfield. He liked Juan, but sometimes a Christian “cellie” could be annoying. Juan was in KAIROS, and he was too positive and always talking about stuff in the Bible. It was December, and in their last conversation, Juan was saying how the birth of Jesus had been prophesied, 700 year earlier by a guy named Isaiah. He remembered the number of the verse as 7:14 because “7” was his favorite number and his son was 14 years old. “Why would those numbers stick in my head?” he pondered.
RELIGION
Daily Iberian

Family food stories light the holidays

In 1998, Steve Hartman, a reporter for CBS News, had an award-winning feature series titled, “Everybody Has a Story.” In this news series, which ran until 2004, he would sling a dart over his shoulder to a place on the national map. He would then travel to whatever town it landed on and randomly pick out a name from its phone book. If the person agreed, he would then interview them about their “story.” His approximately 100 stories ranged from a five-year-old boy who floated balloons up to his deceased grandmother, to a woman from Louisiana who still did her son’s laundry. That newscast can be likened to the stories which flavor our favorite dishes at holiday time and connect us to memories of people and places we hold dear.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Rappahannock News

Now that’s what those Snowmen are up to at night…

The Rappahannock County Garden Club is pleased to present a Christmas present to the Town of Washington, Fawn Evenson reports. At the corner of Main and Porter Streets is "What Snowmen Do At Night," a Christmas Tableau put together by garden club members. The live trees were donated by Barney O'Meara, joined by lots of artificial trees donated by members of the community. It’s just magical when it’s lit up at night!
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Grand Island Independent

Terry Cook family

We’ve all walked down memory lane with Terry — recalling all the reasons we loved him. Everyone feels the loss of this amazing man. For those who attended, sent a card, flowers, a phone call, remembered a joke you shared, said a prayer, noticed a beautiful sunset and the many generous donations to GRACE Foundation, thank you. Because of all of you, Terry’s memory will be always be with us. Terry is spending Christmas with Jesus this year.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Diskey the Wonder Dog performs at the Joplin YMCA

JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids at the Joplin YMCA got a real treat, Diskey the Wonder Dog. Diskey and her handler, Russ Rosencrans, have been touring the area performing frisbee tricks and wowing crowds for years. They’ve even auditioned for America’s Got Talent. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
JOPLIN, MO
nnbw.com

Gardnerville baker wins Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge

Gardnerville resident Roberta Cota-Montgomery, a cookie baker and owner of The Sugared Squirrel, placed first recently on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Cota-Montgomery said Food Network reached out to her after seeing her Instagram page (. ). “I wasn’t going to do it, but my family really encouraged me...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
The Oak Ridger

1st Employee Art Contest raises $608 for utility bill help

The city of Oak Ridge held its first Employee Art Contest benefiting Project Safe, a program administered by Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC), this fall, and the winners and donation totals are in. The theme for the inaugural art contest, which ran from Oct. 4 through Nov. 17, was “City...
OAK RIDGE, TN

