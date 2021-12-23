Wonderline -- Readers ask about Paynes' food/light challenge, candidate filings, Christmas

Paul looked in his mattress and the rope was still there. The last thing he did before losing his job in the prison laundry was to steal a 6-foot length of rope. He was done. He was going to hang himself later in the evening. In her last letter, his wife said she was going to divorce him. He hadn’t heard any news about his parole hearing request. He was tired of the prison life. His last cellmate, Juan, had just been transferred yesterday to prison closer to his family in Bakersfield. He liked Juan, but sometimes a Christian “cellie” could be annoying. Juan was in KAIROS, and he was too positive and always talking about stuff in the Bible. It was December, and in their last conversation, Juan was saying how the birth of Jesus had been prophesied, 700 year earlier by a guy named Isaiah. He remembered the number of the verse as 7:14 because “7” was his favorite number and his son was 14 years old. “Why would those numbers stick in my head?” he pondered.

