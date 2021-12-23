Anti-Vaxx Leader Pledges to Conduct Citizen’s Arrest of Louisiana Governor

Convicted Capitol rioter Thomas Sibick filed a motion on Christmas asking a judge for permission to use websites and social media platforms to find a job and a date. The motion comes after Sibick was released to house arrest in October while he awaits trial under the stipulation that he would not be allowed to enter Washington, attend political rallies, use social media, or watch political television shows. Following his March arrest, Sibick was charged with assaulting a police officer and robbery, and stealing the badge of D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who was knocked unconscious and had a heart attack during the riot. Court documents filed by Sibick’s attorney note that he hopes to use social media privileges to “interact with members of the opposite gender for the purpose of establishing a friendship.” Acknowledging that Sibick would not be able to leave his home to meet anyone he met online, his attorney writes, “He does, however, feel the need to establish some sort of connection with someone (if possible, in light of his situation).” Since his arrest, Sibick has released statements saying he regrets the insurrection.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO