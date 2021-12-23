‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Preview: Amy Is Convinced Tammy Is ‘Clearly Not Ready To Lose The Weight’

As Amy Slaton tries to decide about moving with her family, she brings up Tammy’s weight loss journey and realizes she can’t babysit her sister forever in this EXCLUSIVE ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ preview.

“We definitely need more space,” Amy Slaton admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 27 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters. “Me and Michael want to get a bigger house cause our house is getting too small for the three of us. Or the four of us, if you count Little Bit.”

Amy sits down to talk to Michael about moving. Amy tells Michael that she wants this next house to be a “little bit permanent.” She says, “I want to make it a home. Make it a forever house.”

Amy Slaton talks with Michael about moving to a new house. (TLC)

Amy has thought about moving for a couple of years but had to put it on hold because Tammy got sick. Now that Tammy is at a standstill with her life, Amy thinks it’s time to move. “There’s only so much help I can give a person,” Amy admits.

“Tammy’s clearly not ready to lose the weight,” Amy continues. “She says she’s ready. She says everything that you want to hear. She ain’t ready yet.”

Amy is well aware that her sister isn’t doing what she’s supposed to do when it comes to her weight loss journey. Amy also doesn’t think Tammy’s new man Phillip is right for her sister. She believes Phillip is “bad news” for Tammy’s weight loss because he “likes big women.” Tammy shouldn’t even be in a relationship at the moment, according to Amy.

Michael agrees with Amy that it’s time to move. (TLC)

Amy is ready to put her family first and not worry about Tammy so much. “If she’s gonna eat wrong and do bad all by herself, that’s what she needs to do. But me, I need to move forward for him,” Amy says about her son Gage. Michael tells Amy that she can’t let anyone hold her back, and this includes Tammy. The series 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on TLC.