Carthage, TX

DPS: 18-year-old Carthage man dead after car drives through barbed wire fence, rolls over

By Sharon Raissi
 4 days ago

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 18-year-old from Carthage is dead after being thrown from his car in a rollover wreck just days before Christmas.

According to DPS, Kiante Marquise Smith was traveling north on FM 839 in a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu on Wednesday around 7:40 p.m. His car was approaching a right hand curve roughly four miles southwest of Henderson when DPS said the vehicle left the roadway on the east side.

Officials said that it did not appear that Smith took corrective action “but continued to travel east into the grass, and through a barbed wire fence.”

The car reportedly hit a mound, which caused it to roll and ejected Smith. DPS said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

