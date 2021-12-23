DPS: 18-year-old Carthage man dead after car drives through barbed wire fence, rolls over
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 18-year-old from Carthage is dead after being thrown from his car in a rollover wreck just days before Christmas.
According to DPS, Kiante Marquise Smith was traveling north on FM 839 in a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu on Wednesday around 7:40 p.m. His car was approaching a right hand curve roughly four miles southwest of Henderson when DPS said the vehicle left the roadway on the east side.DPS: 1 dead after ambulance crashes into SUV, rolls over near Lufkin
Officials said that it did not appear that Smith took corrective action “but continued to travel east into the grass, and through a barbed wire fence.”
The car reportedly hit a mound, which caused it to roll and ejected Smith. DPS said he was not wearing a seatbelt.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 1