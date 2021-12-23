ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Hayden King: Dylan Ostlund is Watertown Boys & Girls Club's Outstanding Youth of the Year

By Hayden King
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 4 days ago

The Boys & Girls Club of Watertown is excited to announce Dylan Ostlund as our 2022 Youth of the Year representative.

Dylan is a junior at the Watertown High School. Dylan’s personal quote is, “Strive for greatness even if everyone doubts you.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Watertown hosted the Youth of the Year Competition on Dec. 6. The club brought in community leaders to help us choose the best candidate to represent the Boys & Girls Club of Watertown at South Dakota competition early next year. Thanks to a partnership with Premier Bank/Bankcard, our local youth winner also receives a $500 scholarship to help with college costs.

Youth of the Year is Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier recognition program for club members. The program promotes service to club, community and family, academic success, strong moral character, life goals, and poise and public speaking ability.

The Boys & Girls Club of Watertown uses the Youth of the Year program as a year-round tool for fostering young people’s character, personal growth and leadership qualities. Teens 14 to 18 may be a candidate to compete for honor The young person selected as the Youth of the Year represents the club at the State competition.

The individual selected as the State Youth of the Year receives additional scholarships and is eligible to participate in the regional competition. Five regional winners are eligible to compete on the national level.

Hayden King is the teen coordinator for the Boys & Girls Club Watertown.

