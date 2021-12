SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Leave it to Paul Heyman to make a promo on Christmas Eve a peak segment of the year in WWE. Despite what should have been a throwaway show, all things considered, Heyman managed to pull out a must-watch performance that advances the main event program effectively against the backdrop of the worst two weeks to have go-home shows of the year. The intrigue over the state of Heyman heading into Day 1 is so different than most main event WWE storylines. It is the battle of “I believe in Roman Reigns” vs. “I’m protecting you from Brock Lesnar,” and that is an excellent sell.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO