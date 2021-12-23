ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travel plans are in good shape with a warm holiday weekend in store

By Mia Montgomery
KBTX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fixing to hit the road for any upcoming holiday gatherings? With high pressure heavily influencing our weather pattern over the next several days, travel plans look to sit in good shape locally and across the state. The...

www.kbtx.com

myarklamiss.com

Warm, breezy Christmas weekend likely

By mid-week, a new cold front is slated to push through the central United States, although it remains unclear as to how much of an impact it will have on temperatures. Regardless, it likely brings our next legitimate shot for rainfall. A few scattered showers and storms would be possible.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Warming pattern for the Holiday Weekend

The winds will be relaxing as we head into the night as the region braces for a much warmer than usual pattern. The highs on Wednesday will be on point for this time of year with highs near 50 east of the Foothills, middle 40s west. That may be the last “near normal” day for a while as the mercury in the thermometer will rise above 50, and some days 60 as we close out the 2021 calendar year.
ENVIRONMENT
Mysuncoast.com

A warm weekend, then Tuesday rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of 80 degree days is almost over, after we have a very warm weekend. We’re tracking a storm that will move into the Suncoast Monday night and Tuesday. This storm is our one and only chance for rain in December. RIght now we’re calling Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. The main risk as the storm pushes across the Suncoast is the potential of areas of heavy rain. We continue to watch the storm for any signs of severe thunderstorms as it gets closer. As the storms pulls away from Florida Tuesday night, much cooler air returns. In this case, much cooler means low 70s for highs, and that’s average for late December. And our Suncoast weather looks quiet as can be for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm weather continues into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After days of above-average temperatures and sunny conditions, the warm weather will stick around or the weekend before a front moves in early next week. This morning you may want a light jacket for the early hours but as we head towards the brunch and lunch...
SARASOTA, FL
wcbi.com

Another warm up in store this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Yet another stretch of warmer days is in store for the Twin States later this week. MONDAY: After a very cold start, temperatures rebound in the afternoon with full sun into the low and mid 60s – a fantastic day!. TUESDAY: Clouds begin to...
COLUMBUS, MS
wbtw.com

Staying warm into the weekend

The warm weather will continue into the weekend. Humidity has been increasing today, and that will bring more clouds tonight into the weekend. The higher humidity will prevent temperatures from dropping as much overnight. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 50s. Tomorrow and Saturday will be warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s, and close to record highs on Saturday. A cold front will move through on Sunday with showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s, but will probably fall through the day with the warmest weather in the morning, then cooler in the afternoon. It will stay cool into next week with highs in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. A storm system will bring rain Tuesday and Wednesday, with potential for a good, soaking rain.
ENVIRONMENT
KDVR.com

Temps warm through the weekends

A weak cold front will pass north of the metro area Thursday night, bringing in a slight cooldown for the end of the week. Here's Jessica Lebel's forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Warming up ahead of weekend showers

Clear skies this morning with temperatures in the 30s, with a mix of sun and clouds developing through the day. Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s, which is just slightly warmer than usual for this time of year. Tonight drops into the 30s and low 40s with a few more clouds.
WALB 10

Unseasonably warm and dry into the weekend

(AP) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with warm 70s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight fair with patchy fog and lows in the mid to upper 50s. The unseasonably warm temperatures extend into the weekend. Expect highs in the mid-upper 70s low 80s and lows mid-upper 50s low 60s. The warmer air precedes a cold front that’ll bring rain and a drop in temperatures over the weekend.
ALBANY, GA
TODAY.com

Christmas holiday travel plans altered by omicron variant

As Americans celebrate another Christmas with COVID-19, a highly transmissible variant is driving even higher case numbers and affecting hundreds of flights. Delta has already canceled around 250 flights, and United was forced to ground 168 flights and counting. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for Weekend TODAY.Dec. 25, 2021.
TRAVEL
WVNT-TV

Holiday Travel Looks Good Locally. Warmer Temperatures are on the Way

Wednesday night will be a cold one. Temperatures will drop into the low 20s with deeper valleys falling into the upper teens. Bundle up if you are heading out. We are still a bit breezy for the first part of the night, but winds eventually die down by the overnight hours. Skies will remain clear and we are dry throughout the night.
WEATHER
buckrail.com

Celebrate good times, plan ahead for your holiday celebrations

JACKSON, Wyo. — This year, Bistro Catering will offer fully customized holiday catering experiences. From food drops to private chefs, cocktail parties to ringing in the New Year, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this season. With Christmas just nine days away and New Years’ celebrations around the...
JACKSON, WY
pymnts

COVID Resurgences, Weather Cause Travel Delays Over Holiday Weekend

With surging COVID-19 cases in the U.S., airlines are feeling the burn, with hundreds of flight cancellations and a recommendation from infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to implement a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel. Reuters reported Monday (Dec. 27) that these travel issues saw thousands of people stranded...
TRAVEL
kswo.com

7News First Alert Forecast: Very warm holiday weekend ahead as temperature climb throughout the week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While the low pressure system that brought us light rain and wintery precipitation this morning has moved off to the east, we will still feel its influence tonight as winds shift from out of the south to the north at 5-10 mph around midnight. Temperatures again will cool down into the low 30s and upper 20s tonight as parts of Texoma will get below freezing to start off tomorrow morning. Skies will be clear through the overnight hours.
LAWTON, OK
fox34.com

Colder weather in store this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weather is a bit quieter around the region, after the 60mph gusts here and 80-90mph gusts in the Panhandle yesterday. It’s also a little bit cooler, with 50s and 60s here on the South Plains. It’s still pretty mild and humid ahead of the front, in Central and South Texas this afternoon. The powerful system the drove yesterday’s wind, as well as severe storms and snow farther north, is now lifting into eastern Canada.
PANHANDLE, TX

