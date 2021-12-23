ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Matrix Resurrections Star Jessica Henwick Reveals Why She Turned Down Shang-Chi Role

By Michael Baculinao
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome time ago, Jessica Henwick revealed that she turned down the opportunity to play Xialing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in favor of playing Bugs in The Matrix Resurrections. There are some fans who were wondering why she didn't choose to join the biggest movie franchise today...

