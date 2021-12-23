Blackbaud Shows Continued Commitment to Giving Back Around the World

TR Robertson — Christmas will soon be here, and celebrations will begin throughout the country. Families will celebrate in a variety of ways, many following traditional family customs passed down from generation to generation. Christmas is also celebrated around the world and in many different ways from country to country. Some Christmas traditions are the same such as the Christmas tree complete with lights and decorations, Advent wreaths, Christmas stockings, Nativity scenes, Christmas carols, Christmas cards, religious services, and exchanging Christmas presents to name a few. Stories surrounding Santa Claus are also common, only in other countries he is called St. Nicholas, Kris Kringle, Father Christmas (Pere Noel), Christkind, Grandfather Frost, Julemanden, Julenissen, Kerstman, Sinterklaas even Odin.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO