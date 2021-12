JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Meet Darlena, this lovely girl is a 2-year-old brown-and-white terrier mix. She is sweet as pie and loves to snuggle. Darlena walks nicely on a leash and knows some basic commands. You will notice she sometimes holds her back leg up like she is limping. There is nothing currently wrong but it’s possibly due to a previous injury. After having a litter of pups, Darlena would love to be the center of someone’s attention.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO