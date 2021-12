Throughout the years, I cannot count the number of times I have had clients explain the following scenario to me. A family member was hospitalized and then transferred to a skilled nursing facility. While in the skilled nursing facility, the family member’s care was being paid for by Medicare. Although Medicare can pay a portion of the nursing home bill for up to 100 days, there is no guarantee that the patient will receive the 100 days. Frequently, the patient’s Medicare days are cut short because he has “plateaued” and his condition is not going to improve.

NURSING HOMES ・ 17 HOURS AGO