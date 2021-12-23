Medigus company Polyrizon to test its product candidate against Omicron variant
Medigus (MDGS +1.9%) announces that Polyrizon Ltd., a privately held company which Medigus owns 35.86% of its share capital,...seekingalpha.com
Medigus (MDGS +1.9%) announces that Polyrizon Ltd., a privately held company which Medigus owns 35.86% of its share capital,...seekingalpha.com
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.https://seekingalpha.com
Comments / 0