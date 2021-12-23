Medigus company Polyrizon to test its product candidate against Omicron variant

The founder-led business is a profitable, cash flow positive business that is trading at a slight discount now. Royalty Pharma (NAS: RPRX) is a cash flow positive company that pays a 1.69% dividend yield that is higher than S&P 500's 1.3%. It is led by the founder Pablo Legorreta, who has over 20 years of experience investing in pharmaceutical royalties. He is supported by a strong management team who are experts in the fields of biotechnology, biopharmaceutical companies, and mergers and acquisitions. The company has assembled a portfolio of royalties comprising of more than 45 commercial products and more than 30 have patent life beyond 2025. Although RPRX is slightly undervalued, I believe it is a hold for now. Income investors seeking a wider margin of safety should wait for a safer buy at $38 or less.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 HOURS AGO