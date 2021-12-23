ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19

Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Thursday authorized the second pill against...

www.timesdaily.com

Related
FOX2Now

The possible side-effects of COVID booster shots

WASHINGTON — In November the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek one, aiming to ward off a winter surge as coronavirus cases rise even before millions of Americans travel for the holidays. This time around,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug

PARIS/MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - France has cancelled its order for Merck & Co's (MRK.N) COVID-19 antiviral drug following disappointing trial data and hopes instead to receive Pfizer's (PFE.N) competing drug before the end of January, the health minister said on Wednesday. France is the first country to publicly say...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Times Daily

France imposes new virus measures amid spike in infections

PARIS (AP) — The French government announced new COVID-19 measures on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, yet stopped short of imposing drastic restrictions before New Year’s Eve. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Polish president vetoes media bill that targeted US company

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president on Monday vetoed a media bill that would have forced U.S. company Discovery to give up its controlling share in Polish television network TVN. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
BUSINESS
WEHT/WTVW

These drugs are NOT SAFE for use, FDA warns

(WEHT) — Edge Pharma recently announced they’ll be pulling all their drug products off shelves through a voluntary nationwide recall. As for the recall reason, the Food and Drug Administration states, “All products are being recalled due to process issues that could lead to a lack of sterility assurance for products intended to be sterile […]
INDUSTRY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine problems continue

Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J’s) Covid-19 vaccine sales are forecast to consistently decline between 2022 and 2027. The forecast on average decreased by 35% from Q3 2021 to Q4 2021, as shown in Figure 1, and the vaccine is now expected to generate $6.7B in sales between 2021 and 2027. Sales are forecast to decline between 2022 and 2023 and then will remain consistent until 2027, as shown in Figure 2. One of the reasons for this decline is likely an increase in competition from Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty (tozinameran) in lower-/middle-income countries.
INDUSTRY
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Why does the J&J COVID vaccine require only one shot?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you tell me why the Johnson & Johnson vaccination only requires one shot to be considered fully vaccinated as opposed to the others that require two shots? I understand some vaccinations require a booster shot. But usually it’s months or a year or two before the second one is required, if I remember giving my kids their vaccinations and the scheduling requirements.
PHARMACEUTICALS

