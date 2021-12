Law enforcement officers on Monday searched an area near a Phenix City home where a 5-year-old girl’s body was discovered earlier this month. WRBL reports that deputies with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office searched through a thick patch of trees on the right side of the abandoned house. The body of Kamarie Holland, 5, was discovered at the abandoned house earlier this month after she had been reported missing in Georgia.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO