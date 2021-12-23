ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Cat found alive in rubble 9 days after deadly tornadoes tore through Kentucky

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2OP0_0dUWYn9300

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nine days after a tornado demolished his three-story office building in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky , Sonny “Hoot” Gibson was standing in the rubble when he thought he heard a faint meow.

It instantly gave him hope that his office cat, Madix, who hadn’t been seen since before the storms hit, was alive. Gibson said he had tried to find the solid black cat with yellow eyes that liked to greet customers of his rental business but had given up after a few days.

Medicine Lodge principal spreads Christmas cheer in a unique way

“I don’t know how anything could’ve survived not just the tornado but the destruction that came along with it,” he said.

Gibson was standing in the rubble Sunday afternoon when he heard the faint noise.

“I thought I heard a meow, and I thought my mind’s playing tricks on me so I hollered his name out, and he meowed again,” Gibson said.

The noise was stifled and he couldn’t locate Madix immediately so he called some employees who came to help search. Soon after, they found the cat in a hole beneath the rubble.

“It was just an incredible feeling to put him in my arms,” Gibson said. “If cats actually have nine lives, he probably used up about eight of them in that nine-day period.”

Kansas Vietnam veteran creates poetry to honor fellow servicemen who suffer

Other than being very hungry and thirsty, Madix was unscathed. Gibson said he took Madix home, where he will live out the rest of his days as a house cat.

Gibson said the story of Madix the survivor is becoming popular around the town of Mayfield, where a l ong-track tornado demolished huge parts of the community .

“It’s a blessing for people to hear the story so they can take that and realize that great things can come out of terrible situations. If it’s uplifting to one person, then Madix has served his purpose on this planet.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Kentucky’s death toll from tornadoes rises to 77

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state’s death toll from devastating tornadoes has risen by one earlier this month. He says an infant from Graves County died last week. The state’s revised death toll from the storms is now 77. The county seat of Mayfield was hit especially hard by the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Mayfield, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#The Tornado#Extreme Weather#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

OU cheerleader dead after early Sunday morning crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An OU cheerleader is dead following a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. on southbound Kansas Highway 1 at mile marker 7, or southbound Kansas Highway 1 at Avenue T. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Britney Turley, of Coldwater, was driving a 2014 Ram […]
COMANCHE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Fallen Colwich officer Theodore James Ohlemeier honored by Point 27

COLWICH, Kan. (KSNW) — A global nonprofit recently honored a fallen Colwich, Kansas police officer, Theodore James Ohlemeier, who died on Dec. 8 from COVID-19 complications. Ohlemeier was 58-years-old when he died. Ohlemeier contracted COVID-19 while in the line of duty as he arrested a COVID-positive DUI driver in Maize. He had served as a […]
COLWICH, KS
KSN News

Coldwater woman dead after early Sunday morning crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Coldwater is dead following a crash Sunday. The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. on Southbound Kansas Highway 1 at mile marker 7, or Southbound Kansas Highway 1 at avenue T. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Brittney Turley was driving a 2014 Ram 1500 southbound on […]
COLDWATER, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
KSN News

Kansas sisters are home for the holidays after getting adopted

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The saying “home for the holidays” became a reality for two Kansas sisters this year. After going through the adoption process, one couple from Hoisington was able to take in two girls just in time for the holidays “We’ve loved them since they walked in the door,” said Cara Moore, the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Western storms bring flood threats, snow for Christmas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people died in a submerged car, evacuations were ordered for wildfire-scarred California, and Seattle and Portland faced the rare chance of snowy streets as a wave of storms rolled through the West. An atmospheric river — a sky-born plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean — was fueling the weather, […]
ENVIRONMENT
KSN News

KSN News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy