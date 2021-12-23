ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Mount Vernon's ailing sewer system gets $10 million from state; full fix may cost $200M

By Jonathan Bandler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago
Mount Vernon is getting $10 million from New York to spur the rehabilitation of the city's crumbling sewer system

The grant is among the largest issued this week as part of a $272 million outlay for water improvement projects across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

The city is under a federal court order to fix its sewer system after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation sued in 2018 over years of violations of the federal Clean Water Act that contaminated the Hutchinson and Bronx rivers.

The state grant will help upgrade the city's wastewater outlets to prevent raw sewage from entering the two rivers. Last week the state announced it was providing $75,000 for the city to map its storm sewer system to prevent polluted runoff from harming the environment.

Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said the money would help the work that has begun after years of the city not funding the needed improvements.

"The continued progress we’ve made in the last 18 months during this pandemic has shown the dedication our administration has to fixing our sewer issues, "she said in a statement. "A day is coming soon where families do not have to worry about sewer backups impacting their quality of life."

The mayor earlier this year estimated it will cost between $125 million and $200 million to complete the overhaul of the system.

Public Works Commissioner Damani Bush said an evaluation of the entire sanitary sewer system nunderway by the city's engineering firm will prioritize the areas where the new funds are most needed. One area is certain to be Third Street and Seventh Avenue, where sewer woes have contributed to chronic backups of sewage into homes.

While the state money only "scratches the surface" of what's needed, Bush said, it should be the catalyst for additional funding as federal and state agencies are recognizing that the city is more committed to the work than it ever has been.

"The tide is definitely turning," he said

