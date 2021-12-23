Bye bye Christmas tree: Free disposal options in San Joaquin County

Christmas is over and it's time to dispose of the tree. Fortunately, San Joaquin County cities have free options for everyone.

Whether you are disposing or recycling your tree, most places do ask residents remove all decorations and tree stands before pick-up dates.

Stockton

According to the city of Stockton website, starting Dec. 27, trees can be set out on the curb during regular recycling collection days for three weeks.

Decorations such as ornaments and lights need to be removed. Trees taller than 6 feet should be cut to half for easier removal. Flocked or fireproofed trees will be collected, but will not be recycled.

After Jan. 15 real trees can be cut into smaller pieces and be placed for recycling in the organics cart. After Jan. 15, any Christmas tree left on the curbside will be charged an authorized rate for removal. Flocked or fireproofed trees can be placed in trash can for disposal.

This year, garbage and recycling collection services will be provided on normal service days and will be unaffected by Christmas Day.

Have unwanted or broken Christmas lights? More information on Christmas lights trade-in or recycling options can be found on the Stockton Recycles’ website, stocktonrecycles.com/guide/christmas-lights .

Lodi

Unlike other years, the annual Boy Scouts of America Christmas Tree Pickup will not be taking place due to COVID-19. However, donations are still being accepted.

The city of Lodi is looking into alternative options for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees, similar to their last year’s Christmas trees drop off locations, said Charles E. Swimley Jr., Lodi Public Works director.

Ripon

Christmas trees will be collected by the city of Ripon as part of its Annual Brush Pick-Up schedule, through Jan. 7.

Stands from Christmas trees should be removed before pick-up. Artificial trees will not be collected.

The city’s Public Works Department sends out a crew each week to neighborhoods checking for Christmas trees, leaves and brush trimmings to be collected. Program routes are not set, if items are not picked up one week, they will be picked up the following week.

Tracy

Christmas trees can be placed on the curb for pick up on regular scheduled trash days from Dec. 27-Jan. 14 during its Christmas tree collection .

Trees taller than 6 feet need to be cut in half. Flocked and treated trees are also being accepted by the city, they will be separated at the Tracy Material Recovery Facility.

Christmas day will not affect trash pick-up days this year. For more information on the holiday schedule visit: tdswm.com/pdfs/holiday-schedule-chart.pdf

Manteca

The city of Manteca Christmas tree collection begins Dec. 27 and ends Jan. 14. Trees should be placed on the curb the night before service day. All ornaments, lights, and stands must be removed from the tree. Flocked trees will also be picked up by the city. Christmas day won’t affect pick-up dates . For more information call the Solid Waste Division (209) 456-8440.

Lovelace Materials Recovery Facility and Transfer Station on East Lovelace Road will be accepting “clean” trees right after Christmas. For more information call (209) 982-5770.

Lathrop

Real Christmas trees will be picked up the first two weeks of January, trees must be cut in half if taller than 6 feet. Artificial trees will not be picked up.

After Christmas, wrapping paper will be collected for two weeks. Wrapping paper may be put out in a separate bag and placed next to the garbage container.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Bye bye Christmas tree: Free disposal options in San Joaquin County