Newtown, PA

Pedestrian killed attempting to cross N. Sycamore St. in Newtown Township

By Peg Quann, Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago
A male pedestrian was struck and fatally injured while attempting to cross the 200 block of North Sycamore Street in Newtown Township at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday, township police reported.

The accident happened as the male, whose identity and age were not released, was attempting to cross the street with friends to catch an Uber ride. The Uber vehicle arrived on the northbound side of the street.

"The striking vehicle also was traveling northbound on North Sycamore Street when the impact occurred. The vehicle and operator remained on scene," police stated on the Newtown Township Crime Watch site.

North Sycamore was closed for several hours in both directions from Silo Drive to Durham Road, police said. The investigation is continued.

Police did not release further details Thursday morning.

To contact Peg Quann, email mquann@couriertimes.com.

