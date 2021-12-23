Police search for suspects who robbed ATM technicians on South Side

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago police detectives are trying to figure out who was behind an armed robbery Wednesday evening that emptied a South Side ATM.

Chicago police said two technicians were held up at gunpoint around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday as they were working on a broken ATM at the Chase Bank on 117th and Halsted in the West Pullman neighborhood.

According to CBS 2 , the armed robbery happened soon after the technicians had opened the ATM. Police said the robbers told the technicians to empty the entire ATM, which reportedly amounted to $150,000.

Detectives are going be looking into whether the robbers had actually jammed the machine and just waited for the technicians to arrive, so they could carry out the robbery.

No one was physically injured.

Police did not provide a description on the two suspects. Both remain on the loose.

Area Two detectives are investigating.