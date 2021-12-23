ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

COVID cancels holiday tours at governor's residence again

Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The increase in COVID-19 cases has derailed the traditional holiday open house at the Connecticut governor’s historic residence. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday that he and his wife Annie “made the difficult decision to not...

www.myrecordjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
Record-Journal

North Haven gardeners deliver handmade gifts to rehab center

North Haven Garden Club members Sandy Ginter, Bene Jablonski and Fran Notaro delivered 59 handmade greenery mugs to Montowese Health and Rehabilitation Center recently. Due to COVID restrictions, the club's annual holiday gathering – when greenery mugs would typically be made – was called off. So, instead, members made the mugs at home.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Record-Journal

Community foundation celebrating 80 years of service

Throughout 2021, the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain and the Hospital for Special Care have been celebrating 80 years of service to the community. The CFGNB and HFSC have had an outstanding partnership over the years. The community foundation has invested in the hospital’s growth to meet community needs, such as in HFSC’s outpatient expansion, by launching challenge grants to get the campaign underway.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Record-Journal

Small business program targets diverse communities

Jackie Phillips opened The Life Changer Center in Hartford in 2016. She enrolled in Liberty Bank’s Academy for Small Business program in the spring because she wanted to strengthen her business and learn skills that would help her to better operate her mental health and life empowerment center. She...
HARTFORD, CT
Record-Journal

Seafood restaurant slated to open in Meriden mall in March

MERIDEN — A seafood restaurant is planning to open at the food court in the Meriden Mall in March. More Than Just Lobster will open its third location in Meriden this spring, owner Demetrius Mack said. He is aiming for a March 1 opening. The restaurant currently has locations in New Britain and Hartford.
MERIDEN, CT
Record-Journal

State to expand COVID-19 testing sites as cases grow

The number of COVID-19 testing locations and hours of available testing will expand over the next week or more as Connecticut continues to see more positive cases, driven in part by the fast-spreading omicron variant and an increased demand for testing. While there are currently about 400 state and private...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Record-Journal

BOE: North Haven Nighthawks is the new mascot

The Board of Education unanimously approved a new mascot for the school district at a special meeting Dec. 13. Teams will now be known as the North Haven Nighthawks. Nighthawks are expert hunters found along the rivers and open fields of North Haven and are known for their persistence and stamina.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Record-Journal

Berlin native joins local wellness practice

Dr. Sarah Daglis will be joining Berlin’s ProNatural Wellness Group in January 2022. Relocating from her Farmington office, Daglis, a licensed naturopathic doctor, offers holistic healthcare and personalized clinical nutrition with a focus on cardiovascular disease, diabetes and metabolic syndrome, digestive issues, thyroid health, anxiety and stress management, and musculoskeletal conditions.
BERLIN, CT
Record-Journal

Fund memorializes charitable efforts of Southington couple

SOUTHINGTON — A couple who supported local charities during their lifetime will be memorialized with a fund managed by the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain. The Robert and Lauretta Hopko Memorial Fund was created by the couple’s three children to carry on their parents legacy of supporting local causes, in particular education, the arts and veterans.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Record-Journal

Wallingford manufacturer continues to grow

WALLINGFORD — One morning in the early days of the pandemic, Rowland Technologies workers raced to Tweed New Haven Airport to deliver the plastic needed to make face shields for the late shift in a Baltimore hospital. Many similar orders followed. Rowland Technologies supplied the materials for millions of...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Record-Journal

Meriden native pens book on his experiences in the ‘Ukulele World’

MERIDEN — As a way to compile stories from his life, Jim Beloff, a Meriden native, wrote a memoir, “UKEtopia—Adventures in the Ukulele World.”. The book, which also includes close to 200 photographs taken wife Liz Beloff, explains some of the couple’s experiences creating a business — Flea Market Music — and meeting others who love the ukulele.
MERIDEN, CT
Record-Journal

Food truck in Meriden focuses on birria tacos

MERIDEN — Roger Solis-Hernandez, 25, used to enjoy traveling for food during his free time. In 2019, he visited a food truck in New York that served as an inspiration for him to open his own business. If you drive by Columbus Park on a Sunday afternoon you might...
MERIDEN, CT
Record-Journal

Santiago officially launches campaign

MERIDEN — State Rep. Hilda Santiago officially launched her statewide campaign for Secretary of the State on Thursday. “After nearly two decades in public service working with people from all walks of life, I have the experience and relationships to fight for the issues that matter most to voters,” Santiago, a Meriden Democrat serving her fifth term as state representative, said in a statement. “I know what it’s like to try to get involved in the political process while dealing with the everyday challenges of life. I don’t have a trust fund, I’m a survivor of domestic violence, and I’ve worked three jobs to make ends meet. Ordinary people need a voice in how their communities are run. We’re going to make sure that happens.”
MERIDEN, CT
Record-Journal

Record-Journal

Meriden, CT
926
Followers
6K+
Post
235K+
Views
