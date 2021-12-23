COVID cancels holiday tours at governor's residence again

MERIDEN — State Rep. Hilda Santiago officially launched her statewide campaign for Secretary of the State on Thursday. “After nearly two decades in public service working with people from all walks of life, I have the experience and relationships to fight for the issues that matter most to voters,” Santiago, a Meriden Democrat serving her fifth term as state representative, said in a statement. “I know what it’s like to try to get involved in the political process while dealing with the everyday challenges of life. I don’t have a trust fund, I’m a survivor of domestic violence, and I’ve worked three jobs to make ends meet. Ordinary people need a voice in how their communities are run. We’re going to make sure that happens.”

MERIDEN, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO