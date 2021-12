One of the biggest compliments I receive from my minor clients is when they tell me that I truly understand their lives in a way that other adults don’t. I used to attribute this to my own youth. When I started counseling at 25, I could relate, especially to teens, since I was so close to their age. But as I approach 60, that reason doesn’t hold up. When I have asked my clients why it is easier to talk to me vs. other adults, their answers were illuminating. There are some ideas that I use with clients that we can all benefit from during our conversations with our kids.

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO