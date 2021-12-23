ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks vs. 76ers: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

By Pat Benson
 4 days ago

How to watch, listen, stream, and get in on the action between the Hawks and 76ers.

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Philadelphia 76ers . If this matchup between eastern conference rivals doesn't elevate your heart rate, nothing will. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

76ers Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

76ers Listen: 97.5 FM The Fanatic

Odds

Spread: 76ers -9.5

Moneyline: ATL +375, PHI -500

Total O/U: 210.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

