About a dozen young kids zigzag across the floors of the basketball court in the Kiki Romero gymnasium in Ciudad Juárez, the sound of their laughter and squeaking sneakers reverberating off the baby-blue walls—nearly the same color as the pullover sweatshirts many of the older men in the gym are wearing. Some of the kids gather around the basketball hoop, taking turns to see if one of them can score.

IMMIGRATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO