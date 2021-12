> State Consumers Encouraged to Shop Around for Best Energy Costs. (Harrisburg, PA) -- In some parts of the state, the public utility commission says energy costs are expected to increase as much as 50 percent. The rise in wholesale national gas is to blame for the spike in energy bills. Two-Thirds of Pennsylvanians who don't shop for competitive energy rates have to go with the prices set by whatever utility company is designated for an area, because the utility goes out and gets that energy on your behalf. If you do choose to shop for your supplier, industry watch dogs say to make sure of what you're signing as far as possible rate increases before you sign a contract. Met Ed Customers are expected to see a four point two percent increase, while PPL customers will see a whopping 26 percent rise.

