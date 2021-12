With Omicron cases on the rise, New York health officials have reported an increase in hospitalized children, as the White House promised Sunday to quickly resolve the United States' Covid-19 test shortage. The New York State Department of Health warned "of an upward trend in pediatric hospitalizations associated with Covid-19," in a statement Friday. In New York City, it "identified four-fold increases in Covid-19 hospital admissions for children 18 and under beginning the week of December 5 through the current week," it said. Approximately half of the admissions are younger than five, an age group that is vaccine ineligible, the department added.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO