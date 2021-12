This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged yesterday what most business leaders have known for months: inflation has emerged as a serious business problem for the first time in half a century. Powell said the Fed is going to speed up plans to wind down its bond-buying program, and could raise rates three times next year to combat price pressures. He disputed the notion that the Fed has fallen “behind the curve.”

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO