ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Say hello to a record-setting isotope

msu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn collaboration with an international team of researchers, Michigan State University has helped create the world’s lightest version, or isotope, of magnesium to date. Forged at the National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory at MSU, or NSCL, this isotope is so unstable, it falls apart before scientists can measure it directly. Yet this...

msutoday.msu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Create a Record-Setting Isotope of Magnesium That’s Never Been Seen Before

Spartans joined an international team to create an isotope of magnesium that’s never been seen before. In collaboration with an international team of researchers, Michigan State University has helped create the world’s lightest version, or isotope, of magnesium to date. Forged at the National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory at...
SCIENCE
WDVM 25

Astronomers spot up to 170 giant rogue planets floating through space

(StudyFinds.org) — Nearly 200 giant planets have been spotted moving aimlessly through space, according to a remarkable discovery by astronomers. Researchers from the European Southern Observatory say these “rogue planets” float in space and don’t orbit a star — like the Earth and the rest of the planets in our solar system do. The planets […]
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Isotopes#Msu#Nscl#Peking University#Washington University#Frib
The Next Web

Research indicates the whole universe could be a giant neural network

The core idea is deceptively simple: every observable phenomenon in the entire universe can be modeled by a neural network. And that means, by extension, the universe itself may be a neural network. Vitaly Vanchurin, a professor of physics at the University of Minnesota Duluth, published an incredible paper last...
SCIENCE
msu.edu

Tiedje elected Foreign Member of Chinese Academy of Sciences

EAST LANSING, Mich. — James Tiedje, a University Distinguished Professor Emeritus in the Michigan State University Departments of Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences, and Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, has been elected a Foreign Member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The honor is among the highest that China awards...
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
msu.edu

Raising the bar for African language instruction

Although specific to African languages, Magdalyne “Maggie” Oguti Akiding’s approach to second language instruction could be adapted to teach most any foreign language and is raising the bar for African language instruction in the United States with a fast-paced, communicatively-oriented method that draws from culture, current events and history.
EDUCATION
msu.edu

MSU helps increase computer science equity and access in Detroit

Since joining the MSU College of Education faculty in 2014, Professor Aman Yadav has been a leader in ensuring teachers and students have access to computer science education. A collaborative grant project for nearly $1 million from the National Science Foundation is expanding that work into new spaces — and with equity in mind.
DETROIT, MI
AFP

Scientist E.O. Wilson, dubbed modern-day Darwin, dead at 92

Edward O. Wilson, the trailblazing US scientist, professor and author whose study of insects and clarion call to protect Earth earned him the nickname "Darwin's natural heir," has died at age 92. Wilson, whose death was announced Monday by his foundation, was an award-winning biologist and longtime Harvard University research professor, considered the world's leading authority on ants and their behavior. While an entomologist early in his career, he broadened his scope immensely, studying not just insects but the social interactions of birds, mammals and humans, and he effectively -- and controversially -- established a new field of science known as sociobiology. The Alabama native was the author of hundreds of scientific papers and more than 30 books, two of which won him Pulitzer Prizes for nonfiction: 1978's "On Human Nature," and "The Ants" in 1990.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Louisiana researchers ID 14 new shrew species on Sulawesi

Louisiana researchers have identified 14 new species of shrews on an Indonesian island where seven in that genus were previously known.There were so many and some look so similar that after a while Louisiana State University biologist Jake Esselstyn and his colleagues began hunting for Latin words meaning “ordinary.”“Otherwise I don’t know what we would have named them,” said Esselstyn, who also named the seventh known species of the pointy-nosed insect-eating mammals on the island of Sulawesi That's why shrews whose species names mean such things as “hairy-tailed" and ”long" have been joined by “Crocidura mediocris,” “C. normalis,” “C....
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Death-Bringing 'Brain Tsunamis' Have Been Observed in Humans

Back in 2018, researchers were able to study the moment brain death becomes irreversible in the human body for the first time, observing the phenomenon in several Do Not Resuscitate patients as they died in hospital. For years, scientists have researched what happens to your brain when you die, but...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Researchers develop groundbreaking ultrasound treatment that could destroy COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Since March 2020, more than 250 million people have tested positive COVID-19. Scientists around the world have scrambled to identify the best methods of preventing and treating the virus, from face coverings to vaccinations. Now, a recent study at MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering has found that ultrasound vibrations may damage the structure of the coronavirus — creating a revolutionary response to the public health threat.
SCIENCE
PIX11

Astronomers spot up to 170 giant rogue planets floating through space

(StudyFinds.org) – Nearly 200 giant planets have been spotted moving aimlessly through space, according to a remarkable discovery by astronomers. Researchers from the European Southern Observatory say these “rogue planets” float in space and don’t orbit a star — like the Earth and the rest of the planets in our solar system do. The planets […]
ASTRONOMY
WGN Radio

Astronomers spot up to 170 giant rogue planets floating through space

(StudyFinds.org) – Nearly 200 giant planets have been spotted moving aimlessly through space, according to a remarkable discovery by astronomers. Researchers from the European Southern Observatory say these “rogue planets” float in space and don’t orbit a star — like the Earth and the rest of the planets in our solar system do. The planets […]
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy